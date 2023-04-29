Saturday Schadenfreude: CNN aired an amazing confrontation that devastated Randi Weingarten

As Fox News moves leftward, CNN, the sick man of cable news, just aired a segment that would hearten any alienated FNC viewers that happened to catch it. Is this a portent of things to come?

The New York Post reports on the confrontation that must have shocked Randi Weingarten, the head of the AFT who this past week falsely claimed to a congressional committee that she had fought every day to reopen schools, when, in fact, she and her union were the major force keeping them closed. A paid CNN commentator, Scott Jennngs, delivered the truth bomb.

CNN political commentator Scott Jennings accused American Federation of Teachers union boss Randi Weingarten of having “no remorse” for the damage done by lengthy pandemic-era school closures during a heated discussion Thursday night. Jennings pilloried Weingarten, an influential union leader and Biden administration ally, a day after she defended her involvement in the controversial school lockdowns during a contentious hearing on Capitol Hill. “We don’t know each other, but speaking on behalf of millions of American parents — I have four at home, I had to teach them at home, my wife had to teach them at home — I am stunned at what you have said this week about your claiming to have wanted to reopen schools,” Jennings said during the segment, according to a recording from Mediaite. “I think you’ll find that most parents believe you were the tip of the spear of school closures,” Jennings continued. “There are numerous statements you made over the summer of ’20 scaring people to death about the possibility of opening schools, and I hear no remorse whatsoever about the generational damage that’s been done to these kids. I have two kids with learning differences.”

The look on Weingarten’s face reveals pain, if not shame, at being so exposed for her harm to the nation’s children.

