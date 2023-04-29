Justice Alito on his life after his Supreme Court ruling overturned Roe v Wade

The 24-7 news outlets and their rapidly evolving (or devolving) news cycle result in citizens being bombarded with ‘news’ on the hour, every hour.

The constant barrage of ‘breaking news’ results in consumers forgetting the occurrences of the past. Consumers often struggle to remember the news of the previous day. What happened the previous week or month or year has often vanished from the grey cells.

Perhaps the amount of information people consume in a day is the equivalent of the amount of information consumed in a month in the past.

The weakened memory of news consumers, i.e. the voters, helps the powers that be. A bad memory means that the voter can be swayed by creating sensational narratives. It also means that the voters seldom demand accountability from their leaders.

How many remember the events last year on 2nd May when an unknown individual leaked a draft opinion of the Dobbs v. Jackson decision, which indicated the U.S. Supreme Court was going to overturn Roe v. Wade?

The opinion that was authored by Justice Samuel Alito wasn't officially handed down until June 24, 2022. The leak and the eventual ruling launched a thousand insanities.

There was a failed assassination plot against Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Miscreants vandalized Catholic churches and pregnancy centers. Thugs tossed a Molotov cocktail into the offices of a pro-life group.

Threatening and profanity-laced demonstrations were conducted outside the homes of conservative justices -- which is against federal law. Justice Alito, who was nominated to serve on the Supreme Court by President George W. Bush in 2006, recently shared his thoughts with reporters from the Wall Street Journal, in a piece entitled "Justice Samuel Alito: ‘This Made Us Targets of Assassination.’"

Alito dismissed the idea that the draft was leaked by one of the five conservative justices who were in the majority of the ruling. Some leftwing conspiracy theorists had pushed this claim.

“That’s infuriating to me,” Alito said of the speculation. “Look, this made us targets of assassination. Would I do that to myself? Would the five of us have done that to ourselves? It’s quite implausible.”

Alito claims he knows who did leak it but there wasn't sufficient evidence to make a public accusation and name the individual. Alito rightly believes the purpose behind the leaked draft was “to prevent the Dobbs draft... from becoming the decision of the court," adding "that’s how it was used for those six weeks by people on the outside -- as part of the campaign to try to intimidate the court."

Alito also revealed how his life has changed after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Alito said that "those of us who were thought to be in the majority, thought to have approved my draft opinion, were really targets of assassination"

"It was rational for people to believe that they might be able to stop the decision in Dobbs by killing one of us."

He revealed that he is “driven around in basically a tank, and I’m not really supposed to go anyplace by myself without the tank and my members of the police force.”

Alito also revealed that the leak "created an atmosphere of suspicion and distrust. We worked through it, and last year we got our work done. This year, I think, we're trying to get back to normal operations as much as we can. ... But it was damaging."

An investigation into the leak failed to produce the perpetrator or determine how Politico had obtained the draft opinion.

"At this time, based on a preponderance of the evidence standard, it is not possible to determine the identity of any individual who may have disclosed the document or how the draft opinion ended up with Politico," the Supreme Court Marshal's report stated earlier this year.

Ideally, Biden's DOJ should have launched an FBI investigation into the leak. but that won’t happen because the leak benefited the Democrats.

Till today none of the “protesters” have been adequately punished. Compare that to the treatment of the January 6th protestors, many of whom were subjected to subhuman treatment in custody while they awaited trial. Many of the January 6th protesters have suffered harsh sentences when they deserved nothing more than a warning and community service.

The fear tactics used by the mob masquerading as protesters have no place in a civilized democracy. Government officials such as Supreme Court justices must be allowed to function in peace without threats to their lives.

This doubtlessly this will play on the minds of judges in any US court while adjudicating on future cases where Democrats could be offended. They could rule in favor of the leftists just to be safe.

The PR agencies for the Democrats that masquerade as the news media were obviously on the side of leakers and “protestors” hence have conveniently moved on. They remain focused on concocting lies and scandals about President Trump, as they have since 2016.

When one group knows that it could violate the law with impunity it will tempt others to use identical tactics and soon there will be anarchy.

Regular citizens will wonder that if a Supreme Court justice suffers so much for doing what is right and speaking his mind, what chance do I have?

Soon citizen choose the path of silence because they do not was the unnecessary hassle.

The maintenance of law and order is essential in a democracy. If thugs are empowered, there will come a time when democracy ends and a mobocracy or anarchy begins.

This insanity could have been stopped if the watchdogs, namely the news media and government agencies, had done their duty. Alas, they have devolved into tail-wagging lap dogs of the establishment.

The only group left to turn to are the Republicans. Time will tell what they do.

Photo credit: JoshEllie1234 CC BY-SA 4.0 license