NRA convention for the ‘entire family’ triggers leftist zealots

What kind of backwards cretin takes issue with deactivated firearms, but sees no problem with men in hypersexual drag demanding “visibility” in front of audiences made up exclusively of children?

An average American leftist, that’s who.

Last week, the National Rifle Association hosted its annual convention in Indianapolis, and the event elicited a flurry of anger and self-righteous folly from leftist ideologues and their media allies — in attempts to paint pro-gun Americans as hypocrites and child predators, the leftwing parrots played themselves.

One headline decried the fact that “kids as young as six” were permitted to handle “real firearms” — oh, so now six is too “young” to be exposed to certain concepts and realities? Six is too “young” to learn about firearm safety, but not too “young” to watch erotic performances by pedophilic freaks?

Several other outlets echoed one another, implying grave irresponsibility on behalf of the NRA for the wording of the convention’s digital invite; it read:

Make plans now to join fellow Second Amendment patriots for a freedom-filled weekend for the entire family!

Apparently, ‘family friendly’ was a bridge too far. Shannon Watts, the founder of anti-gun and anti-American activist group Moms Demand Action, said:

Responsible gun owners and parents would not allow a child to put their finger on a firearm’s trigger while pointing it at other people — even if they’re props.

(It’s unclear to what she is referring.) Watts actually thinks she has the moral high ground on what kind of parents are “responsible”? It’s worth noting, Watts has a “non-binary kid” and in the aftermath of the Nashville school shooting, she said:

…the list of what gun extremists have blamed for mass shootings keeps growing: violent video games, mental health, not enough doors, too many doors, and now gender identity.

Additionally, Watts accused the NRA of having a bloodthirsty agenda, suggesting that the organization has no interest in teaching responsible gun ownership, but rather only wants to “market guns and gun extremism to a new generation”.

So the “trans” lobby isn’t predatory, but the gun lobby is? Got it.

Just one day after the above-mentioned “trans” terrorist targeted Christian children for execution, I actually had an appointment at a frame shop in Belle Meade. When the framer with whom I worked brought up the tragedy, she said, “there’s just no reason anyone needs a machine gun.” I corrected her, noting that the weapons were in fact not machine guns, but rather a semi-automatic. As expected, she had no idea what the difference was.

“Jane Doe” at the frame shop, Shannon Watts, these leftists are all the same — uninformed and sanctimonious. They pursue the most wicked and abusive realities, protect the Sodomites and Moloch worshipers, but villainize inanimate objects… all the while citing their concern “for the children.”

