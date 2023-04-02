Manhattanites are again reminded that self-defense is illegal

Beginning in the early 1960s, D.C. Comics introduced the idea of “Bizarro World,” a place in which everything on earth is in reverse. Most significantly, in Bizarro World, criminals are the good guys and those who try to fight crime are the bad guys. Or, as Bizarro World’s deliberately stupid denizens say, “Us do opposite of all Earthly things! Us hate beauty! Us love ugliness! Is big crime to make anything perfect on Bizarro World!” Manhattan under D.A. Alvin Bragg is Bizarro World. It’s not just that this out-of-control politician indicted Donald Trump for a non-crime; it’s also that he’s making self-defense illegal for ordinary citizens.

Last July in Manhattan, a video captured a thug brutally stabbing Jose Alba, a Manhattan bodega clerk. Alba, defending himself, proved to be the more effective fighter, leaving the thug dead. It was a textbook case of self-defense, so Alvin Bragg and his team charged Alba with murder and sent him to Rikers Island. Only a public outcry saved Alba from the maw of Braggs’ criminal injustice system.

The same story is apparently playing out again in Manhattan, this time against Moussa Diarra, a 57-year-old parking attendant who, according to current news reports, successfully defended himself against an attempted murderer:

A New York City parking garage attendant was hit with an attempted murder charge after confronting an armed thief and wrestling the gun away before opening fire on the suspect. Moussa Diarra, 57, is also charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the incident that occurred at around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The attendant had observed a man looking into cars on the second floor of the West 31st Street garage in Manhattan, police said, according to the New York Post. Diarra suspected the man was stealing, so he brought him outside and questioned him about what was inside his bag. The man then pulled a gun on Diarra, who attempted to grab the firearm. The gun was fired, leaving Diarra with a shot to the stomach and grazed in the ear by a bullet. Diarra proceeded to turn the firearm on the potential thief and shot him in the chest.

If that is indeed what happened, it’s only by recognizing Braggs’ Bizarro World mindset that you can understand how a man who successfully disabled someone intent upon killing him winds up charged with murder. Here’s how the “logic” works:

The Bizarro World people have embraced the principle that, as the NRA says, “If guns are outlawed, only outlaws will have guns”—and they’ve taken it one step further. Because New York City has effectively outlawed legal guns, their syllogism says that anyone using a gun must be an outlaw—even if that person was innocent of criminal intent and, instead, successfully turned the tables on a would-be murderer by seizing the criminal’s gun and using it against him, thereby saving his (the intended victim’s) life. That’s bad.

What’s worse is that, because Bragg is in Bizarro World, that foul syllogism has a sub-syllogism: The outlaws who are intentional criminals are victims of systemic something or other, be it racism, sexism, trans-ism, poverty-ism, etc. As victims, they can never be guilty, even if they possess an illegal weapon and use it in the commission of a crime. Given the criminals’ automatic victim status, their targets must somehow be morally culpable so, when the victims fight back, the victims are the real criminals.

This very faulty syllogism is so powerful that it applies even when the intended victim is himself an immigrant (i.e., someone normally in the left’s protected class silo), as was the case with Alba and may well be with Diarra, who, even if he was born in America, is not the left’s hated “white male.” Having a job and being a good citizen are inherently suspect in Manhattan’s Bizarro World.

While Bizarro World may function as a comic book construct in the D.C. Universe, it’s not a viable model in the real world. Handing the city over to criminals, with innocent people told that they must take the pain or find themselves booked into Rikers Island, is a recipe for vigilantism and other very bad things that mark the end of a civilized society and its nosedive into anarchy.