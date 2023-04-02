In the wake of California’s flooding, illegal aliens want their cut

As inevitably happens after a few years of drought in California, the rain comes with fury, landing on rock-hard, dried-out soil, without enough beneficial reservoirs to catch it. Flooding is inevitable. Equally inevitable is that the government steps in to help; after all, that’s one of the things for which we pay taxes. But do we pay taxes for the government to fund illegal aliens who got caught in the storms? That’s what the illegal aliens think is owed them—and, under today’s Uniparty rule, they have a point.

Aldo Toledo, of the Bay Area News Group, reports on demands from people who have no legal right to be in America (emphasis mine):

Dozens of angry flood victims marched down Salinas Road on Thursday to demand respect and dignity for the storm-ravaged town’s about 3,000 inhabitants, raising alarms about alleged government discrimination — based on immigration status — against people seeking aid, and demanding that all those suffering be treated equally. Since torrents of water and contaminated mud decimated the town of primarily agricultural and blue-collar workers, flood victims have been able to return to their homes and begin the arduous journey of rebuilding. But for many who showed up Thursday, the current means-tested aid available only to some — with others being turned away at shelters and aid lines, or filling out endless forms applying for assistance that hasn’t come — highlights systemic discrimination against undocumented residents of the agricultural community.

I don’t blame those illegal aliens demanding their cut of the government pie. In the next paragraph, Toledo interviews a guy named Jose, who speaks no English and has two anchor children born after he arrived illegally 14 years ago. That is, for 14 years, our failure to enforce our immigration laws has left him feeling that he has a stake in things. As he says (in Spanish), “I still pay my taxes.” And he’s got a point.

Image: Flooding from the Pajara River. YouTube screen grab.

Others make the same argument: They live here unmolested despite their illegal residential status, and they pay taxes—although I wonder if they’re talking about sales taxes or income taxes and, if the latter, I wonder how much they get back from the government in benefits. Still, they function exactly like legal residents, so why shouldn’t they get their cut?

The problem, of course, is the lawlessness on the government’s end. Biden has made it exponentially worse by effectively erasing the border (something for which he should be impeached and then imprisoned), but this is a problem going back decades to all our presidents but for Trump.

A nation is not a nation without a border. It’s just a land mass. But our nation does have a border, and it has laws regarding that border.

It used to be that, if one disliked laws, one persuaded the American people to vote for representatives who promised to, and then did, change the laws. However, the modern D.C. Uniparty (again, except for Trump) has opted for lawlessness. Why persuade Americans to accept new immigration policies when you can just let everyone in, and then destroy the only president who tried to apply the law as written?

Trump’s fatal error wasn’t sleeping with bimbos. We all knew he did that. What set him up for destruction was that he tried to represent the American people—and they dislike open borders, welfare for illegal aliens, and foreign wars that don’t benefit America. Unfortunately for Trump, the Uniparty, having effectively been lawless for decades now, is doubling down on that strategy with a coming slew of wrongful indictments for acts that weren’t illegal.

What we’re seeing is the inevitable effect of the fish rotting from the head down. Given how corrupt and lawless our government is, why shouldn’t illegal aliens feel entitled to their cut of emergency funds? They’re just doing what they’ve been taught works in America.