J.P. Sears takes on the sexualization of kids in children’s TV
One of the most important satirists and commentators today, J.P. Sears, has become an enormously popular and influential conservative media star without benefit of a Fox News contract (take note, Tucker Carlson fans). Usually, he skewers his targets with hilarious abandon but in the new video embedded below, he takes on a much more serious tone, because children – including his children -- are being targeted for sexualization by the seemingly innocent cartoonish television programs being fed to young minds by our corrupt and even demonic media.
“Sexualization of children is wrong – yet it is deliberately put into kid’s programming,” he says before he begins a review of what is being foisted on the innocents.
You have been warned.
