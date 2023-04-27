Joe Biden's hate-speech re-election bid

Here is the NPR headline, April 26, for its Biden-is-seeking-re-election story: "Biden warns of rights under threat from Trump and 'MAGA extremists' in reelect launch."

This headline provides eloquent evidence that our president will try to demagogue his way back into the Oval Office come January 20, 2025.

But more: Please check out this excerpt from the Biden April 25 video announcement, as quoted at Rolling Stone (efforts to unearth the full text of the Biden re-election statement have been unavailing):

"Around the country, MAGA extremists are lining up to take on those bedrock freedoms," he warned as images of Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, Donald Trump, and Ron DeSantis quickly flashed across the screen. "Cutting Social Security you've paid for your entire life while cutting taxes for the wealthy. Dictating what health care decisions women can make. Banning books. Telling people who they can love. All while making it more difficult to vote."

This passage amounts to sheer political hate speech, indicating that the incumbent hopes to win another presidential term by throwing demagoguery into a cauldron marked "the politics of hate." Biden hasn't backed down from his disgraceful assault on former president Trump and MAGA patriots in Philadelphia, September 1: "Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic."

Biden is running on this example of hateful demagoguery to fool the American people into giving him another four years — in effect, to force the American people to accept leftist, woke lies as truth — the way, in Orwell's 1984, O'Brien forced Winston Smith to say O'Brien's outstretched four fingers are five fingers.

Indeed, Biden's three-minute statement of candidacy could be seen as a variation on the "Two Minutes Hate" of the Orwell novel. Look again at the Biden paragraph cited above: "Around the country, MAGA extremists are lining up to take on ... bedrock freedoms[.]" That is a despicable falsehood from a public official whose entire public life has ranged the lamentable gamut from plagiarism to disinformation — all for the purpose of personal ambition.

Biden would reduce the glorious MAGA aim — Make American Great Again — into RAT reality: Reduce America to Tawdriness.

The announcement of Biden's 2024 bid for re-election ignored two salient developments this week: word that by some bureaucratic sleight-of-hand, mortgages are to vary inversely with the credit rating of the borrower: higher interest rates for good credit and lower rates for bad credit. This is a program, no doubt, aimed at nationalizing the economy into totalitarian state control. Consider this policy: if a family has a high credit core, under Bidenomics, that family is to be punished. Bidenomics — defined as turning a thriving economy into a wasteland.

No less disheartening, this week, was word that defense officials at the Pentagon were not at all reluctant to cheer — anonymously, wouldn't you know? — the ouster of Tucker Carlson at Fox News. Since when are defense officials supposed to take sides on matters of public import? House Armed Service Committee chairman Mike Rogers should hold hearings on this stark rejection of military protocol.

In brief, we already have clear indications that Biden's Politics of Hate will lead to economic disaster and a military loyal not to the Constitution, but to Joe Biden.

Add to this sorry mix the insight from Julie Kelly, at American Greatness, that the trial of the Proud Boys, in Washington, D.C. did not take place in a level courtroom.

Among the horrors made evident by this case is the inescapable fact that most of these defendants languished before trial, in a Washington jail, for two years — notwithstanding the Sixth Amendment "right to a speedy and public trial."

The American people cannot claim ignorance should Biden be "re-elected" to a second term. It surely will bring us the hallmarks of totalitarianism: state control of the economy; a military loyal to an individual, not the Constitution; and political show trials. Oh, yes, and the conviction of Douglass Mackey means that political satire will become a criminal offense with von Bidenburg elected to a second term.

