Decoding Tucker Carlson’s latest message

Tucker Carlson, who caused headlines all over the world owing to his abrupt departure from Fox News, broke his silence yesterday in a video on Twitter.

Tucker began on a philosophical note.

He reflected on how liberating and gratifying it feels when one exits the bubble and insanity of the news world and meets regular people who are kind and well-meaning.

“One of the first things you realize, when you step outside the noise for a few days, is how many genuinely nice people there are in this country. Kind and decent people, people who really care about what’s true, and a bunch of hilarious people also, a lot of those. It’s got to be the majority of the population even now, so that’s heartening.”

Tucker also revealed that a break often lends perspective and an understanding of the bigger picture and the issues that matter.

“The other thing you notice when you take a little time off is how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are, they’re completely irrelevant. They mean nothing. In five years, we won’t even remember that we had them. Trust me, as someone who’s participated.”

Tucker taking aim at the mainstream media and perhaps his former employer said that the issues that really matter are often ignored in favor of the latest ‘emergency’ or ‘scandal’ or frivolities.

“And yet the same time, and this is the amazing thing, the undeniably big topics, the ones that will define our future, get virtually no discussion at all—war, civil liberties, emerging science, demographic change, corporate power, natural resources.”

Tucker lamented the lack of meaningful debates where participants marshal their arguments in a passionate but disciplined and meaningful manner and respond to their opponent’s perspective.

Debate is the bedrock of democracy and a fundamental component of freedom of expression.

It presents a forum for everyone to be exposed to a wide variety of ideas which always leads to growth.

This is why tyrants such as the Democrats abhor debates.

They know their power remains in maintaining the status quo; they also know that their ideas are deficient, dangerous, and ridiculous and if their supporters are exposed to fresh perspectives, they may sway and abandon their party

So, they suppress messages that violate groupthink in an attempt and brand their challengers as bigots

The ultimate goal is to outlaw political opposition and have a permanent hold over power.

The consequence of this is stagnation, corruption, and a total lack of accountability.

“When was the last time you heard a legitimate debate about any of those issues? It’s been a long time.” “Debates like that are not permitted in American media. Both political parties and their donors have reached a consensus on what benefits them, and they actively collude to shut down any conversation about it.”

Tucker is right, the powers that be have been working to suppress all forms of dissent.

There are two major areas from which dissent emanates: namely, the media and the people.

So, what has happened to the media?

Many experts claim that the mainstream media has a liberal bias or is pro-Democrat. This is erroneous because they assume the mainstream media and the Democrats are separate entities and the Democrats are influencing the media. That is simply not true.

The current mainstream media functions as a propaganda wing of the Democrats and must be thought of as a department within the Democrat party organization.

Their LinkedIn profiles or business cards may have the names of their organization, but these organizations are nothing more than fronts for the Democrat party. There is perfect synchronicity between their utterances despite being from different news organizations. They even use identical terminology while covering any given occurrence.

Words such as ‘collusion’ or ‘insurrection’ were never part of common parlance, and didn’t become the official terminology by accident or coincidence. Adept Democrat wordsmiths and masterminds supplied these terms to the mainstream media. The media assiduously repeated these terms over a prolonged period like parrots, until they became official jargon.

It is not just terminology; the Democrat media managers also provide instructions on how to spin stories or overlook Democrat scandals. A perfect instance is the killing of the Hunter Biden laptop from hell story prior to the 2020 Presidential elections.

When the NY Post carried reports on Hunter’s laptop, prominent personnel on MSNBC, NBC News, The Washington Post, The Daily Beast, CNN, and The NY Times coordinated their efforts to discredit the story. This didn’t occur by accident; they were all acting on orders.

They may be true believers of the cause, but uniformity in messaging is necessary to push propaganda.

The voice of the people is also under attack.

Social media platforms were the only forums where citizens were empowered to challenge the status quo and the powerful. Alas, those running the platforms colluded with the powers that be to manipulate the discourse rather than reflect public opinion. Any ideas that violate the Democrat groupthink were suppressed.

A perfect instance is how Twitter worked with government agencies to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story prior to the 2020 Presidential elections.

Government agencies that should function as watchdogs have become lapdogs of the establishment.

The lack of dissent has made the US seem like a third-world dictatorship.

Tucker continued:

“Suddenly, the United States looks very much like a one-party state. That’s a depressing realization, but it’s not permanent. Our current orthodoxies won’t last. They’re brain-dead. Nobody actually believes them. Hardly anyone’s life is improved by them. This moment is too inherently ridiculous to continue, and so it won’t.” “The people in charge know this. That’s why they’re hysterical and aggressive. They’re afraid. They’ve given up persuasion. They’re resorting to force, but it won’t work.”

Despite his circumstance and the nation's descent into tyranny, Tucker ended his message on a hopeful note.

He warned the powerful intoxicated by their illusion of permanence that once the patient long-suffering citizen decides that they have had enough of tyranny, their fiefdom will end and good will triumph over evil.

“When honest people say what’s true, calmly and without embarrassment, they become powerful. At the same time, the liars who’ve been trying to silence them, shrink, and they become weaker. That’s the iron law of the universe. True things prevail.”

Tucker spoke about the lack of forums to state facts that are inconvenient to the establishment.

He also added that the few places of dissent which may seem like flickering flames about to extinguish will illuminate society and bring about change.

“Where can you still find Americans saying true things? There aren’t many places left, but there are some, and that’s enough. As long as you can hear the words, there is hope.”

Finally, Tucker promised a return

“See you soon.”

Photo credit: Twitter video screengrab