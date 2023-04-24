In Texas, some strange cattle deaths -- and silence from the establishment

Recent reports say that six cattle died mysteriously in Texas, all with their tongues removed, the hide around one side of their mouths gone, and without any apparent bloodshed. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying that the cause—and time-- of death was as yet unknown.

The cattle were found along Texas State Highway in three different counties, with each animal part of a different herd and in a different pasture, according to the sheriff’s office. Five were adults, one a yearling.

Stranger still, in two cases, the animals’ genitalia and anuses had been removed with a circular cut that the sheriff’s office said had been made with the “same precision as the cuts noted around the jaw lines of each cow.” Moreover, the grass around the bodies of all six animals was undisturbed, and there was no sign of struggle surrounding any of the carcasses. Nor were any footprints or tire tracks found.

And then there was this, according to the sheriff’s office: “Ranchers also reported that no predators or birds would scavenge the remains of the cow, leaving it to decay untouched for several weeks.” Hmm. Bizarre. Where is Rod Serling when you need him?

The sheriff's office also noted that similar incidents have been reported across the United States. Really? And this on top of the recent “explosion” that killed 18,000 cows in the Texas panhandle. Apparently, someone-- or something—has it in for cows. Could the cow killings be the handiwork of crazed progressive greenies who believe the animals’ burps and farts are a key contributor to global warming/climate change?

Reports claim that an FBI agent who investigated previous mysterious cattle deaths told the Associated Press that there was no indication that anything other than common predators were responsible for the demise of the bovines.

“Common predators” are certainly not behind the slaughter of the half-dozen unlucky cattle chronicled here. No signs of struggle. No blood. No teeth marks or other visible injuries.

Unless one believes that, say, a coyote became proficient in the use of tranquilizer guns and scalpels, “common predators” can be ruled out. And even Wile E Coyote wasn’t proficient with tools and explosives.

And does anyone seriously believe that a predator would decline to eat the vast amounts of prime rib, beef, and sirloin that a cow offers in favor of tongues and anuses?

If even scavengers and carrion eaters refused to touch the deceased cattle, we can reasonably assume something is awry.

What that may be, I don’t claim to know.

But it would behoove us to find out.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License