President Biden is in and I saw it on the video. I guess that he will be the video candidate and will send out video messages instead of campaigning. The video was all about the other guys, you know, the horrible opposition. This is the story:

President Biden announced his reelection bid Tuesday morning, making “freedom” the focus of his announcement video. “When I ran for president four years ago, I said we’re in the battle for the soul of America. And we still are,” Biden says in the three-minute video. “The question we’re facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom. More rights or fewer rights. I know what I want the answer to be, and I think you do, too. This is not a time to be complacent. That’s why I’m running for re-election." While he spoke about how Americans are a “good and decent people,” he also denounced “MAGA extremists” and claimed they are “cutting Social Security that you’ve paid for your entire life, while cutting taxes for the very wealthy, dictating what health care decisions women can make, banning books, and telling people who they can love all while making it more difficult for people to vote.” In his announcement video, Biden called on Americans to give him another four years to "finish this job" of defending democracy and standing up for personal freedom, the right to vote, and civil rights. "Because this is the United States of America. And there’s nothing, simply nothing we can not do if we do it together," he concluded.

There you go. The man who wants to brings us together divides us again. He is running against those people who want to cut your Social Security and go easy on the rich. Where have we heard that before?

The Biden reelection faces a few challenges:

First, he has a record, which is why he didn't mention any of it in the video;

Second, he can't campaign anymore, which is why he made a video. Wonder how many edits they had to make on that video? And,

Third, too many people want him to retire. Have you ever seen this before: A recent NBC News poll showed 70 percent of Americans believe he should not run for a second term, which includes 51 percent of Democrats.

Like Jimi Hendrix said: "Hey, Joe Where you gonna run to now?" I don't know and neither does Joe, but he is running for reelection because I saw it on the video.

Image: National Archives