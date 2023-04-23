How to create a foreign policy disaster

The following will come as news only to those who get their Ukraine information exclusively from the laughable stream of daily propaganda that pours forth from the American security state corporate media.

Facts:

Russia’s economy is just fine, its capacity to meet its people’s needs while outproducing Ukraine and its allies in war material appears intact; America’s Ukraine policy has driven our two competitor great powers -- Russia and China -- into each other’ arms -- a more stupid, self-defeating act would be hard to find in the annals of diplomatic history -- and those two nations are now truly allied in their determination to end what the US risibly refers to as “the rules based international order,” a term that to the Chinese and Russians has long meant, America makes the rules and gives the orders (and exempts itself from its own rules as and when it chooses, e,g., among many, the Iraq, Libya and Syria wars); Western defensive supplies are being rapidly and dangerously depleted; and, for good measure, our order to Germany and Western Europe generally that they will not, under any circumstances, purchase inexpensive Russian natural gas, and that they will will buy US liquified gas, at 4 to 10 times the cost, impoverishing large swaths of the Western European populace and soon to render Germany’s high energy-consuming industrial economy economically uncompetitive, is being meekly obeyed.

And much of the rest of the world also believes that, just in case Europe should object to committing economic suicide per US orders, the United States, at the highest level of government, ordered and carried out the destruction of the North Stream pipelines in an act of industrial terrorism directed more against our German allies, who desperately need the cheap Russian gas that they can no longer get, than against the Russians, who now can sell most of it to nations that do not take orders from the US State Department.

But there is more:

Outside the United States and its European and Asian vassals, the claim that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was “wholly unprovoked,” -- a phrase the average American corporate media consumer reads or hears scores of times a week -- draws cynical laughter and derisive smiles. India, Brazil, South Africa and most of the Arab and South/Central American world see though that brazen lie to the reality of the US‘s decades-long movement of its weapons systems and military ever closer to Russia, culminating in the US-supported 2014 coup that toppled a democratically elected, pro-Russian Ukrainian President and replaced him with one who made war on Ukraine’s overwhelmingly Russian or Russian-speaking residents of eastern Ukraine, and who threatened to end Russia’s multi-century naval lease on the Black Sea at Sevostopal. Quite a list, for a”wholly unprovoked” war.

Outside easily mislead America and the lands of its subservient allies, all of the foregoing is widely known in government and other significant circles, much to the detriment of America’s image and of any willingness by nations outside US vassalage to trust or cooperate with the United States.

And last but definitely not least, America’s sanctions have catalyzed and the process of a general, world- wide abandonment of the dollar as reserve currency for international transactions. Already countries such as China, India and Brazil are settling major transactions in local currencies. If this trend becomes general, dollars in trillions will flow back into America, the federal government’s ability to borrow will be crushed, and massive inflation will ensue. To name a few consequences of that development.

Nothing good for the American people can come out the Ukraine war that small circles within the US Military Industrial Complex and the neocon-dominated State Department so tenaciously provoked. For the well-being of the people of this country, if not of the small group within it who profit from war and ruin, and for the well-being of the Ukrainians themselves, this conflict should be brought to a speedy end. The ability to do that resides in Washington. Only the will is lacking.

