We’re living in a Twilight Zone episode created from our own apathy

“You walk into this room at your own risk because it leads to the future, not a future that will be but one that might be. This is not a new world, it is simply an extension of what began in the old one. It has patterned itself after every dictator who has ever planted the ripping imprint of a boot on the pages of history since the beginning of time. It has refinements, technological advances, and a more sophisticated approach to the destruction of human freedom. But like every one of the super-states that preceded it, it has one iron rule: logic is an enemy and truth is a menace.” —Rod Serling, The Obsolete Man (1961)

The above intro to “The Obsolete Man” Twilight Zone episode perfectly described the dystopian tyranny ushered in by Anthony Fauci, the World Health Organization, and their willing accomplices in media and governments around the world. They exploited and exaggerated a pandemic to pull off one of the greatest power and wealth grabs in human history. But they are not entirely to blame for our loss of the freedoms and societal norms that have been turned upside down at an alarming rate. No, the main culprit is the middle class’s decades-long political ignorance and apathy.

While the left persistently organized and schemed to skew election laws and rules to their liking, Middle America kicked back with a beer and 1000+ channels of mindless entertainment and sports from which to choose. “I’m not interested in politics,” was their common response. Leftists picked up on this indifference and charged full speed ahead with their disruptive Alinsky tactics and nonstop lobbying efforts at the local level as well as in Washington. The goal was to “change America,” as Chuck Schumer declared before the Georgia runoff U.S. Senate election in 2020.

Image: Puppet master by macrovector.

Unfortunately, it appears that Schumer and the far-leftists are well on their way to achieving that goal. We are inundated with climate change, trans, and so-called anti-racism propaganda. The left has relentlessly pushed this agenda, and the end goal is to limit our travel, diet, associations, and everything else related to the average person’s daily life. And yet, these neo-Marxists call us “fascists” with no sense of irony or self-awareness.

Since class warfare failed to bring about the overthrow of the American form of constitutional government, leftists have moved on to more effective authoritarian tactics using climate and public health masquerading as sound governmental policy. The silent majority of the American Middle Class must organize as effectively as the left did over the past decades.

If the apathy and lethargy continue, the fate of the nation is grim. The country is now on a path toward resembling the most extreme dystopian society that even Rod Serling could imagine. The ancient Greek statesman Pericles once wrote, “Just because you do not take an interest in politics doesn't mean politics won't take an interest in you.”

It’s time to get involved and get active. Let’s get to work.

Michael Bertolone, M.S. is a freelance writer in Rochester, N.Y. His current ebook, The War on Equality: How Equity is Destroying Our Society, is available on Amazon.