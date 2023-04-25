Has Mayor Adams had enough?

Over the last few months, I've had many conversations with friends about the "migrants" in New York City. No one seems happy with it, especially my Latin American friends who came here legally. I hear that Mayor Eric Adams is also screaming about the situation. This is the story:

New York City’s migrant crisis has “destroyed” what would’ve otherwise been a local economic comeback of historic proportions, Mayor Adams said Friday while in Washington to plead for federal aid to tackle the deepening emergency. Adams, who earlier this week laid blame squarely on President Biden for the severity of the city’s migrant crisis, offered the stark economic assessment during an appearance at the African American Mayors Association’s conference in D.C., where he traveled to also meet with a number of Biden officials later in the day. “If you were to remove the $4.2 billion that have been dropped into my city because of a mismanaged asylum seeker issue, you would probably witness one of the greatest fiscal turnarounds in New York City history,” Adams told reporters on the sidelines of the conference, referring to the amount of money his administration projects it will shell out on the migrant crisis by July 2024.

We call this "Biden did it," Adams style.

Of course, Mayor Adams is correct. No city should be forced to handle a steady influx of migrants. No one has the resources to provide housing, health care, or jobs for that number of people. There is a reason why immigration must be orderly and the mayor's frustration is right on.

My question is this: Mayor Adams spoke before a group of African American mayors. Wonder how many others in the audience agree with him? I don't know, but some cities, like Chicago, have a similar problem.

Last, but not least, when will Mayor Adams call on Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign?

