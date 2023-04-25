Good conservatives sucked in by old disinformation on Joe McCarthy

I read Roger Kimball's essay in Epoch Times applauding an exhaustive, insightful study on the disinformation project of the left by Jacob Siegel in Tablet. My respect for Kimball at Epoch Times and many other sources, as well as my previous great experiences with Tablet commentaries prompted me to review both essays and in many ways both Kimball and Siegel did not disappoint. They were comprehensive in their warnings about disinformation and propaganda dressed up to influence the populace, its effects on political discourse, culture, even elections.

However it was hard for me to ignore that conservative Mr. Kimball, who sports a double degree in philosophy from Yale and Siegel, also conservative, who is not so academically endowed but is an experienced and accomplished internet journalist, both were victims of a major early1950s disinformation project like those that they both condemned so eloquently. Both Siegel and Kimball are dupes for the comprehensive and intense disinformation campaign to discredit an anticommunist Senator Joe McCarthy, a WWII air force vet who was the US senator from Wisconsin from 1947 until his death in 1957.

The energetically vicious attack of McCarthy, in my opinion and the opinion of others, was cover for the communist/comintern infiltration and invasion of America effort that began in the 1920s and continued to the time of Joe McCarthy but continues to the present. Maybe if the disinformation project to destroy McCarthy had been less successful, Joe McCarthy and others would have had better success stopping the commie invasion. Do you think?

Mr. Kimball and Mr. Siegel, along with so many others, are proof positive that an intelligent person can be a victim of a disinformation campaign concocted by professional propagandists. They both looked right past something that was important in the propaganda business -- they condemned disinformation while they were repeating it about Joe McCarthy. By going along with the accusation that Senator Joe McCarthy was a contemptible demagogue disinformation peddler (a disinformation project of the comintern) these two high flying well-endowed intellectuals completely missed the real story -- Joe McCarthy was vilified and cancelled a long time ago by the past professionals in disinformation -- the commies.

All of this happened before the 2 authors were and before they didn’t know a commie from a bicycle. All they know is what they read -- voila -- they read what is spewed out by disinformation specialists and people who believe those disinformation specialists, all the while they condemn disinformation and the purveyors of disinformation while the solidify disinformation in their hard drive heads.

I would bet that Mr. Siegel didn't read Stan Evans book on McCarthy Blacklisted by History (2007), where he, with the help of Herb Romerstein, an accomplished anti commie investigator, showed in detail with the receipts that McCarthy was right about the infiltration of commies in many sectors of society and certainly in the government and military. All you know is the historical version of Joe McCarthy put out by the commie sympathizers (disinformation distributors) and running dog allies of commies as well as the hard core commies.

Edward R. Morrow and other media celebrities destroyed McCarthy and smeared the anticommunists of the 50s by means of the disinformation propaganda project that the comintern had well-tuned from the 1930s onward. That disinformation pro socialist claptrap was created with the help of FDR Democrats, the unions and their commie allies, but also the media in the 1930s and the effect has continued to the present -- don't doubt it, Pelosi and Schumer are 1930s socialists. The Democrats of today are wearing the garb of FDR commies and singing their anthems.

Stan Evans showed in his well-researched (603 pages, 27 pages of references) book Blacklisted by History (2007) that McCarthy only scratched the surface and underestimated the magnitude of commie infiltration and damage to American culture, education, politics and government that started in the 20s, surged in the 30s and 40s, and continued to this day, with continued success.

The disinformation psy ops influence machine you discuss so well in your essays was fully operational on behalf of the comintern during the FDR and Truman years as witnessed by Chambers and others and Evans asserts and proves that commie influence and manipulation of American politics was much more vigorous and widespread than McCarthy claimed. You are an exhibit as proof of the effectiveness of the Comintern of the 40s and 50s and their successful vilification of anticommunists.

McCarthyism is a dirty word and McCarthyist an epithet because of a propaganda campaign. Yet, here they are repeating what they heard after the propagandists worked to destroy the most prominent anti commie in the early 50s. Some of the McCarthy haters that had so much influence in the campaign to vilify him were, in fact agents of the organized efforts of the commie saboteurs. Others were inclined to hate McCarthy because they knew he was attacking their precious FDR/Truman/democrat legacy. The anti-McCarthy campaign was and always will continue to be the disinformation strategy that continued past the McCarthy times.

The propaganda strategies of the commies are well described by Ian Pacepa (Rumanian High Level intell officer defector) in his book Disinformation (2013)

The anti-McCarthy project was cover for a comintern effort that began in the 30s. If you are an anti-communist you certainly know of what I refer to as well documented in the books Red Decade by Lyons (1941)

Witness by Chambers 1952, revisited recently by Diana West in her book American Betrayal (2013).

Mr. Kimball and Mr. Siegel should continue their great work, but keep an eye out for old time residual propaganda as exemplified by the long standing hate for Joe McCarthy. To control history is to control the future for the totalitarians, to own and understand history is to be able to go forward intelligently.

John Dale Dunn is a retired emergency physician and inactive attorney in Brownwood, Texas

