FBI planned to infiltrate the Catholic Church; media yawns

Recent reports indicate that the FBI planned to recruit leaders in both a Richmond, Virginia, diocese and the Society of St. Pius X to spy on their fellow faithful Catholic brethren. You read that correctly.

The Bureau provided limited information to U.S. Congressman Jim Jordan, Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, admitting that it had sought information “derived from at least one undercover employee” seeking to infiltrate religious organizations as “new avenues for tripwire and source development.” The meager 18 pages of heavily redacted documents provided in response to Congressman Jordan’s initial request triggered the House Judiciary Committee to initiate an additional subpoena for further information from the FBI.

According to the FBI’s initial response to Jordan, the Bureau wanted to “develop news sources” to report on what it alleges to be “suspicious activity.” (Which now usually means activity involving conservative, religious, or patriotic people.) The organization apparently put out a document or memo outlining this desire.

Jordan noted that, despite the FBI’s initial reply, “[w]e know that the FBI distributed this document to field offices across the country,” adding that it was “unclear” how many FBI employees have accessed Catholic houses of worship across the nation.

Congressman Jordan recently wrote to FBI Director Christopher Wray, telling him that “the FBI proposed that its agents engage in outreach to Catholic parishes to develop sources among the clergy and church leadership to inform on Americans practicing their faith.”

Jordan has called the FBI’s move “outrageous” and “chilling.” But neither the media nor the Biden administration seem at all concerned.

Whatever happened to the concept of separation of church and state?! Liberals heretofore claimed to be strongly in favor it.

Apparently, they don’t want the church to “infect” the state but are okay with the state infiltrating the church.

Somewhere, Jefferson weeps.