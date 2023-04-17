Biden is losing the Middle East

Joe Biden has been unbelievably wrong-headed and disastrous in his Middle East policy, so that the US has now been excluded from the new hegemony, the Chinese-Russian-Saudi-Iranian "anti-Abraham Accords." For the first time in a century the US and Europe are on the outs and Russia and China are the new arbiters of the Middle East. That is why Macron of France has now kowtowed in public to Xi Jinping.

Israel is staring down the nuclear barrel from Iran, backed by the nuclear dominance of China and Russia. But China and Russia don't want the dangerous mullahs on their doorstep, ready to start a suicidal war that could trigger a nuclear exchange between Iran and Israel, only to spread to Russia and the rest of the world.

This new arrangement will tend to force Israel into the Russo-Chinese camp, the only Axis with the power to keep the Iranians in line. Egypt has already signaled its interest in joining for the same reasons. How long the US will still be the guarantor of free shipping through the strait of Hormuz is anybody's guess.

Under Biden's suicidal policy the US has given up its domestic oil weapon, and Biden (like Carter before him) looks like a surrender monkey. This is not an accident, but deliberate policy.

Trump has a genius for spotting negotiable holes in enemy arrangements, but even if he is elected again, the anti-Abraham Accords will pose a formidable obstacle.

The chess board has flipped, and we are losing. Blame the hate-Donald Trump campaign driven by the Democrats and the DC Swamp. Domestic near-war has consequences.

