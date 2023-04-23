Earth Day has become kind of a joke

Fifty-three years ago, The Beatles broke up, and they started Earth Day conveniently on Vladimir Lenin's birthday. After all, what a better way to celebrate your hatred of capitalism than to schedule your big festival on commie #1's birthday? Anyway, I am not sure how Lenin would feel about all of the predictions about the Earth that were posted since then. Let's take a look:

Here are some of the hilarious, spectacularly wrong predictions made on the occasion of Earth Day 1970.

"We have about five more years at the outside to do something." —Kenneth Watt, ecologist

"Civilization will end within 15 or 30 years unless immediate action is taken against problems facing mankind." —George Wald, Harvard Biologist

"We are in an environmental crisis which threatens the survival of this nation, and of the world as a suitable place of human habitation." —Barry Commoner, Washington University biologist

"Man must stop pollution and conserve his resources, not merely to enhance existence but to save the race from intolerable deterioration and possible extinction." —New York Times editorial, the day after the first Earth Day

"Population will inevitably and completely outstrip whatever small increases in food supplies we make. The death rate will increase until at least 100-200 million people per year will be starving to death during the next ten years." —Paul Ehrlich, Stanford University biologist

"By ... [1975,] some experts feel that food shortages will have escalated the present level of world hunger and starvation into famines of unbelievable proportions. Other experts, more optimistic, think the ultimate food-population collision will not occur until the decade of the 1980s." —Paul Ehrlich, Stanford University biologist

"It is already too late to avoid mass starvation." —Denis Hayes, chief organizer for Earth Day

Check out the long list, because there are more and more examples of how these predictions missed their targets. Aren't you glad that you didn't pay these people to give you financial advice or introduce you to some girl? You would have ended up broke and with some angry feminist complaining about everything.

Moral of the story: Be careful with the latest generation of alarmists telling you to drive an electric car and to stop having babies.

Image: HD Documentaries via YouTube, CC BY 3.0 (cropped).