Democrats tell us to ignore the Constitution again

A federal judge in Texas recently ruled that the Food and Drug Administration’s initial authorization of the abortion pill Mifepristone was improper and has therefore suspended the pill’s approval. This caused unhinged leftists like Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) to clutch their pearls—and beg “The Big Guy” to once again ignore the Constitution.

After the Texas judge issued his decision, Wyden tweeted: “…the Biden administration can and must ignore the judge and keep mifepristone on the market and this medication available for every woman in America.”

AOC parroted much the same notion to CNN’s Anderson Cooper, flatly telling him: “the Biden Administration should ignore this ruling,” after which she appeared on Dana Bash’s CNN program and said the same thing.

Bash feigned surprise, stating: “That’s a pretty stunning position! If you think about it, in the, in the abstract, about the notion of just ignoring a judge’s position. So, my question is, when this case is resolved by the Supreme Court, should the administration follow that decision, if that decision ends up banning this abortion drug?

To which leftists would probably reply: “Of course not. That decision, like the Texas judge’s, would be evil and put birthing people in harm’s way. It would not be a legitimate decision and therefore should not-- and could not-- be honored by people of decency and good faith.”

You see, if a Democrat is president, his or her will supersedes that of Congress and the judiciary, whereas if a Republican is president and the Congress Democrat-controlled and/or the judiciary is comprised of more liberal judges, the dictates of Congress and the judiciary must override the president’s positions. It’s just common sense, right?

Wyden tweeted that the abortion pill is “medication,” clearly illustrating that many Democrats see pregnancy as an illness.

That is sick. It is, in fact, an Illness that no pill can cure.

A sickness of the soul has descended on America. A pandemic that is truly scary…and could be fatal.