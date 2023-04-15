Teacher tells students they must agree with him on LGBTQ+…or else

A teacher at the Stationers’ Crown Woods Academy, a secondary school (and sixth form) in the Greenwich area outside London, England, recently told his students:

“Let me make this very clear. You don’t have a choice whether or not you learn about LGBTQ+ in this school. You don’t have a choice. It’s one of our values, and if you refuse to do it, that will be dealt with severely. Why would I not? Why would I care if anyone in this room wants to love somebody, whether it be a man or a woman? Why would I care if someone wants to say: ‘Do you know what? I don’t know if I’m more male or more female. I’m exploring.’ Why does that matter to me?”

It matters a great deal to him, apparently; otherwise he wouldn’t threaten to deal with his students so “severely.”

You know the “educator” is “pro-choice” when it comes to abortion, but he is clearly anti-choice when it comes to whether or not to worship the LGBT+ community. And, like many “teachers” today, he doesn’t seem to tolerate diversity of thought. More and more, teachers tell their students what to think, rather than helping them in how to think. Indoctrination continues to replace education.

Imagine the uproar from Democrats/”progressives”/leftists/Marxists/Fascists/academia/the media (all synonymous) if the teacher had said: “Let me make this very clear. You don’t have a choice whether or not you learn about Christianity in this school. You don’t have a choice. It’s one of our values, and if you refuse to do it, that will be dealt with severely.”

The irony is that “wokeism” is itself a religion-- albeit a twisted one— many of whose disciples are truly fanatical in their belief. And in their disdain for agnostics and infidels.

