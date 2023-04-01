Decoding the revelry among showbiz celebrities following Trump’s indictment

The reaction to the unprecedented indictment of President Trump predictably ranged from unhinged to blatant jubilation.

The following are a few examples

Actress and singer Bette Midler was jubilant.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">INDICTED!</p>— bettemidler (@BetteMidler) <a href="https://twitter.com/BetteMidler/status/1641556534365937665?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 30, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Former star John Cusack was overjoyed.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Embrace it - a glorious day - we not supposed to have kings- which is the whole point . <a href="https://t.co/xWwBbPU0ot">https://t.co/xWwBbPU0ot</a></p>— John Cusack (@johncusack) <a href="https://twitter.com/johncusack/status/1641599439604432896?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 31, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

‘Comedian’ Marc Maron echoed Cusack’s sentiments.

Far-left propagandist Michael Moore attempted symbolism.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">FINALLY!<br>SOMETHING. <a href="https://t.co/aUarIxBNok">pic.twitter.com/aUarIxBNok</a></p>— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) <a href="https://twitter.com/MMFlint/status/1641558519366164483?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 30, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Albert Brooks proved that he has passed his prime many decades ago.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Trump indicted for paying hush money! Apparently the hush part didn't work.</p>— Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) <a href="https://twitter.com/AlbertBrooks/status/1641564214228598785?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 30, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Jimmy Kimmel maintained consistency in being unfunny.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="zxx" dir="ltr"><a href="https://t.co/Rjes3QKaMg">pic.twitter.com/Rjes3QKaMg</a></p>— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) <a href="https://twitter.com/jimmykimmel/status/1641558313073786880?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 30, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Rob Reiner didn’t disgrace himself because he never had any grace.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Trump Indicted! First among many!</p>— Rob Reiner (@robreiner) <a href="https://twitter.com/robreiner/status/1641556954719068161?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 30, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Actress Mia Farrow engaged in wishful thinking.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Guessing this is the first of 4 Trump indictments</p>— Mia Farrow 🏳️‍🌈 (@MiaFarrow) <a href="https://twitter.com/MiaFarrow/status/1641557869924319234?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 30, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

‘Celebrity’ chef Padma Lakshmi seemed elated.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Did somebody say indictment?? <a href="https://t.co/nXavE5xx0W">pic.twitter.com/nXavE5xx0W</a></p>— Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) <a href="https://twitter.com/PadmaLakshmi/status/1641555461466996737?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 30, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Were these washed-up showbiz stars demonstrating their commitment to the cause in hope of extending their faltering careers?

This certainly applies to the likes of Jimmy Kimmel, whose lame 'comedy' show was lagging in the ratings. He probably would have been booted off the air. But once he adopted an anti-Trump agenda, he became an essential cog in the Democrat propaganda machine, which ensures that his show prevails for the 'greater good'.

For the others, too, perhaps the hope is that their top bosses will note their anti-Trump posts and deem them worthy of further employment.

Are their lives so miserable that the pain of others causes them a feeling of schadenfreude?

Most certainly.

People with successful careers and fulfilled lives do not revel in the misfortune of others. Even if they do, they make a point not to express it in public.

Are these individuals suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome?

Let’s take Alec Baldwin, one of the rabid anti-Trump voices around, as an example.

What had Baldwin’s record been before Trump entered politics?

Back in October 1995, Baldwin allegedly assaulted a photographer who was shooting a video of his ex-wife Kim Basinger with their three-day-old daughter as they returned home from the hospital.

Back in 2007, Baldwin left an unhinged voice message for his 11-year-old daughter calling her a "thoughtless, little pig". Even if Baldwin claims he was frustrated with his divorce case or was attempting to inculcate a sense of discipline in his young daughter, there is no excuse for the violent tone and the pejorative attacks against a young child.

In 2011, Baldwin was thrown off a flight after he refused to stop playing a game on his smartphone while waiting for take-off. Passengers are asked to turn off their smartphones because the mobile device transmissions interfere with the aircraft's navigational equipment. Baldwin should have known this and should have complied for the safety of others. But he didn’t care. He allegedly verbally attacked the flight attendant who was merely doing her job by reminding Baldwin of the rules.

In 2013, police were called after Baldwin was involved in an altercation with a photographer in New York City. His late-night talk show was canceled following homophobic comments he made during the confrontation.

The same year Baldwin was accused of using racial slurs against another photographer.

In 2019, Baldwin pleaded guilty to a harassment dispute over a parking space.

In October 2021, Baldwin fatally shot the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of his film “Rust”.

Months later during a TV interview on ABC, Baldwin claimed that some unknown forces were responsible for Hutchins’s death; he claimed he didn’t pull the trigger.

Hutchins’s widower launched a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin, probably after seeing him shirk responsibility for orphaning his only child. Baldwin reacted by implying that Hutchins was looking to make some easy money.

But that wasn't Baldwin's worst.

In a legal filing last month, Baldwin claims that it was Hutchins who told him to cock the gun that ultimately fired a live round of ammunition, resulting in her death.

Baldwin’s lawyers are also saying that Baldwin's contract for the film protects him from responsibility for any costs or claims against him. He also seeks coverage of his legal fees.

In a short period, Baldwin blamed the victim, mocked the victim's family, rejected the idea of any solatium payments, and reserved the highest victimhood for himself.

So, what do we infer?

Alec Baldwin is, in my opinion, a violent and mentally disturbed man who found in Trump a valid reason to continue his unhinged behavior.

In fact, being anti-Trump with his rude caricature of Trump on SNL earned him the spotlight and perhaps a few more roles.

Baldwin portraying Trump as a defendant non SNL (YouTube screengrab)

The same applies to these celebrities reveling following the news of Trump's indictment.

This isn’t Trump Derangement Syndrome; Trump had nothing to their rage. Trump was merely the excuse that enabled them to claim some moral ground for their bad behavior.

If Trump were to quit the scene, they would direct their hate against the next man, perhaps it would be Tucker Carlson or Elon Musk or Josh Hawley, or any other Republican whom the establishment has deemed the boogeyman.

This debunks the theory that Trump has too much ‘baggage’ and should be replaced by someone who stands for MAGA but is relatively ‘clean’ in order that he is a lesser target.

They must understand that Trump is a target not because of his ‘baggage.’ If ‘baggage’ were a genuine target, Bill Clinton would be indicted too. It has to be remembered that Trump was beloved in these circles before he became President.

Trump is a target because he stands for MAGA which the establishment sees as a threat to their monopoly.

It is not just Trump, but his supporters who have been a target.

The January 6 protestors are being subjected to draconian punishments and unfair trials with evidence of the video footage of that day being withheld.

A pro-Trump social media influencer was found guilty of election interference for memes shared around the 2016 presidential election.

The jubilating Hollywood stars are like canines who are either barking on command or leaping high in the air with an expectation that a biscuit will with thrown at them.

This is the establishment taking on the MAGA movement.