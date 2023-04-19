Gloria Greenfield's potent documentary, Civilization in the Danger Zone, explores Western civilization and what happens when crucial components are targeted for destruction. The film brings together scholars and guiding lights of conservatism who share razor-sharp insights about the critical interconnectedness of God, family, and nation, which are necessary to maintain Western civilization in the world.

When one's sex or skin color or political outlook is more important than competence, intelligence, or character, a slippery slope of value erosion is created. This paradigm is a precursor to communism and anarchy, the evil opposites of Western civilization.

For 65 minutes, the individual narrations of 23 celebrated intellectuals flow together. They tell a compelling story about the targeted destruction of the Western concept of civilized society and behavior. The dangers to Western civilization are dismaying, yet the speakers bring finesse and charm to their delivery.

Greenfield has produced award-winning documentaries, including The Case of Israel: Democracy's Outpost (2008), Unmasked Judeophobia (2011), Body and Soul: The State of the Jewish Nation (2014), and The Fight of Our Lives: Defeating the Ideological War Against the West (2018).

The subversion of Western values is a stealth effort that has been carried out over decades. Even today, many living in Western civilization–based countries seem unaware of hidden agendas operating against freedom and liberty. These discordant political agendas are discussed from various points of view due to the diverse backgrounds and experiences of the narrators. Yet Gloria has woven these storytellers together into one common manifestation to show that Western civilization is in a Danger Zone.

Darlene Casella is an internationally published writer, a former English teacher, stockbroker, and owner/president of a small corporation. She is active with Republican Women Federated, the Coachella Valley Lincoln Club, The California Republican Party, PEO, Armed Services YMCA-29 Palms Marine Base. She can be reached at darlenecasella@msn.com.

Image via Free Stock Photos.