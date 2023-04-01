Biden's border policy and the Juarez fire

Down in Mexico, many are looking for accountability in the Juarez fire that left over 30 dead and others injured. As you may remember, the initial explanation was that angry migrants set mattresses on fire in protest. However, there is a video, according to Pulse News Mexico, that "...INM personnel [Mexico’s National Institute of Migration] fled the scene soon after the facility fire began while leaving the protesting migrants still locked in their cells to be engulfed by the blaze."

So will President AMLO get to the bottom of it? I don't know because this is not a man who is into accountability. Perhaps he can start by calling on the U.S. to take care of its own border. Most of these migrants were anticipating the end of Title 42. In other words, they are waiting in Mexico because they believe that the doors will open to the U.S. soon.

The Biden administration did not start the fire literally. Nevertheless, the chaos created on the border contributed to this idea that people can come and cross the border by simply showing up. It sent thousands to Mexico and expose them to the dangerous and costly trip. They do it because the word went out that the door was open and you need to run north before it closes. That's not immigration or asylum but rather madness. The kind of madness that kills people.

As Hans von Spakovsky, Lora Ries, and Steven Bradbury wrote in their case for the impeachment of Secretary Mayorkas:

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has intentionally instigated an unprecedented border, national security, and humanitarian catastrophe. Mayorkas has violated his oath of office, abused the powers of his office, and betrayed the trust of the American people, endangering the constitutional republic. His misconduct is so reckless, so irresponsible, and so serious that he should be impeached, removed from office, and disqualified from holding any further office.

Yes, President Biden and his agent Secretary Mayorkas created this humanitarian crisis. We can hold Mexican officials responsible in Juarez. However, we can't do it in good faith without holding Joe & Alejandro accountable too.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: Pixnio