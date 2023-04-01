April Fool's Day's 'Trans Day of Vengeance' is ironic in more ways than one

On April Fool's Day this year, transgenders were planning to protest at the Supreme Court. But, citing "warnings of a 'credible threat to life and safety'" (the safety of the venegeance-seekers, apparently),the activist group sponsoring it has called it off. However, consider the flyer for this “Trans Day of Vengeance”:

Image: TheGatewayPundit.com // fair use

In the flyer shown above, they invoke the emotionally laden word ‘genocide. ”

Merriam-Webster defines genocide as the deliberate and systematic destruction of a racial, political, or cultural group.

The cruel, twisted, irony not only in the chosen day, but in their use of the word 'genocide.'

After all, they voluntarily choose to remove their own genes from the gene pool (genocide) if they undergo sex reassignment therapies such as hormone therapy and various gender-affirming surgeries to more closely align to their preferred gender identity. If they find themselves out of the gene pool based on these actions, they have no one to blame but themselves.

More perniciously, by invoking the emotionally laden word “genocide" these trans fearmongers are spitting in the face of every person that has had family or friends who were killed in actual genocides, such as the Holocaust, the Armenian genocide, the Rwandan genocide, and other documented mass killings of peoples.

It is time for these fearmongers, drama queens, and word abusers to go back into their closets and stay there until they understand the foolishness of what they say and do. That doesn't seem why they have called it off, but the foolishness of their April Fool’s Day parade would have been obvious enough for the whole world to see.