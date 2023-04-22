50 ways to protect our Joe?

Remember that letter that hit the front pages about Russia disinformation and the Hunter Biden laptop? It was signed by 50 intelligence experts and now we are learning that it was a bit fishy. Could it be that the whole thing was set up to find 50 to protect the presidential candidate before the second debate? To paraphrase Paul Simon, some Democrat was out there saying something like there must be fifty of you ready to sign a letter to protect our Joe.

This is the story:

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign prompted former acting CIA Director Mike Morell to “help Biden” by organizing 50 colleagues to sign a letter in October 2020 falsely claiming that damning emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop published by The Post were Russian disinformation. In private sworn testimony, Morell told the House Judiciary Committee that Antony Blinken, now secretary of state, was the senior campaign official who reached out to him “on or before” Oct. 17, 2020, three days after The Post published an email from the laptop suggesting Hunter had introduced his Ukrainian business partner to his father, then-Vice President Biden. Morell, identified as a potential CIA director under Biden, said he organized the letter to “help Vice President Biden… because I wanted him to win the election.” Until Blinken’s call, Morell told House investigators, he had no intention of writing any statement exonerating Biden.

Okay. I can understand that he wanted Biden to win the election. That's fair. I wanted Trump to be reelected. But that's not the point. The issue here is that a letter was signed giving credibility to Biden's message that the whole thing was disinformation. That smells bad and every one of the 50 should be brought before the Congress to explain their signature.

