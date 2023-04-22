Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg proposes spending $20 million taxpayer dollars on female crash test dummies

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has proposed that the Department of Transportation include $20 million for female crash-test dummies in its 2024 fiscal budget. That Buttigieg -- famous for his love of females though he may be -- wants to spend vast sums of taxpayer dollars on feminine crash dummies seems odd in the current cultural climate in which we salute all things non-binary.

Nonetheless, Mayor Pete’s proposal has already garnered support from several House Democrats. For example, Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut praised Buttigieg’s plan during a recent House Appropriations Subcommittee meeting. DeLauro stated that the use of female crash dummies would be a major step forward in the fight against “gender inequity”.

Say what? Unlike humans, who are either one sex or another, crash dummies can’t be gendered…as they are not living beings. But, in today’s world, nothing can stand in the way of insanity.

How will manufacturers make crash dummies “female?” Will they be shorter and lighter? Have big breasts and wear lipstick? Carry a purse? Will they tell the “male” crash dummies to slow down and ask for directions? This would seem kind of stereotypical and/or misogynistic in this day and age, wouldn’t it?

How can we even have female crash test dummies if we don’t even know what an actual woman is?

And who’s to say “female” crash dummies don’t identify as male? Particularly since they are arbitrarily “assigned” their gender at birth when they are made.

In the interest of fairness, diversity, equity, and inclusion, if we are to spend millions on “female” crash test dummies we should also utilize taxpayer cash to make anogender, two-spirited, bisexual, and polysexual dummies, right?

Oh, wait, crash test dummies are already -- and immutably -- non-binary and non-sexual because they aren’t flesh and blood. Or alive.

Who are the dummies now?

Photo credit: iihs CC BY-SA 3.0 license