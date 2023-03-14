Who exactly is paying for Natalie Biden's luxury spring break?

What's worse: a lying Democrat or a bird-brained one? The "I don't recall" phrase favored by Hillary Clinton and Anthony Fauci exposed them as obvious perjurers; however, the problem with press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is that any time she opens her big gob, we can't really tell whether she's lying or just doesn't know what she's talking about. Democrat diversity hires rarely make competent employees.

This week, Joe Biden traveled to San Diego to meet with foreign heads of state Rishi Sunak and Anthony Albanese. However, reports emerged that Joe's granddaughter would also be on the trip. No, not little four-year-old Navy Joan (Hunter's love child is still shunned by Joe and Jill), but high school senior Natalie, as she was on spring break.

During a press briefing with reporters, Jean-Pierre's mouth got ahead of her. From Townhall:

When asked why Natalie was tagging along, Jean-Pierre noted that 'as you know, the president's family tends to travel with him, pretty often, so that's not uncommon'[.] ... But that raised a follow-up question: When members of Biden's extended family accompany him on official travel, does the president or a member of his family reimburse the federal government — taxpayers, that is — for his family members' travel expenses?

To this, Jean-Pierre said, "I actually don't know." Listen to audio of her latest blunder below:

REPORTER: "When members of the president's family travel with him when he's on official business...does the president or members of the family reimburse the federal government for the travel expenses?"



KJP: "I actually don't know how that works." pic.twitter.com/DAhJHvCJbR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 13, 2023

What does she know? Anything?

Of course, Natalie isn't staying in budget accommodations, or toting coolers with lunchmeat to make sandwiches in the hotel room (that's what we little people do when we have the chance to get out of town). Undeniably, she's enjoying luxury digs and high-end cuisine.

So as the person potentially contributing to Natalie's 5-star spring break, I'd like to know: am I or am I not being robbed for Biden nepotism?

(If I had to wager, I suspect the former.)

But get this: as it turns out, Natalie wasn't the only Biden girl to join Joe:

PHOTOS: President Joe Biden exiting Air Force One after arrival at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego on Monday, March 13. pic.twitter.com/Zghr2eWLtQ — ABC 10News San Diego (@10News) March 13, 2023

Well, I'll be! Do I spy Joe's apparent bathing buddy, his daughter, Ashley? Yep, it is she!

Now I have more questions for Jean-Pierre:

Who's paying for Ashley?

Did Biden have any other family members squirreled away on the plane?

D.C. to San Diego is around six hours — gross old Joe didn't happen to hop in any showers with his female family members, did he?

I have a sneaking suspicion that the answer would be "I actually don't know."

