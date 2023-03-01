We want Ovidio

Between marches and AMLO's elf, the U.S. wants El Chapo's son to go north. This is from Reuters:

The United States asked Mexico's government to extradite Ovidio Guzman, son of jailed drug boss Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, so that he can face criminal charges in a U.S. court, two Mexican government sources told Reuters on Monday.

The young Guzman was captured a few weeks ago. He was allegedly running the family business and that's why we want him up here. This is a bit about the young man some call "El Chapito":

Ovidio is one of four children El Chapo had during his relationship with Griselda López in the 1980s and 90s. The oldest of them, Edgar, was killed in a cartel shootout in 2008. El Chapo also has other children from his previous marriage and from his subsequent relationship with Emma Coronel, who is also in jail in the US. Ovidio's older brother, called Joaquín after his father, is still on the run. Both brothers have been indicted by a US court on charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana.

Will Mexico comply with the request? I would think so. I don't believe that the Lopez-Obrador government wants another family member escaping from prison. It would be very embarrassing for a Mexican president calling for hugs rather than bullets.

So the countdown begins and time will tell if one Chapo sees the other Chapo up here.

Image: PxHere