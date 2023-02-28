The names of some of the 51 anti-conservative American businesses may surprise you

Thanks to rampant leftism, the business of America is no longer business but is, instead, selling woke ideology to bring about corporate socialism (i.e., fascism). Because the biggest corporations are on board with that agenda, the effect on conservative values and conservatives themselves has been devastating. However, it’s entirely possible that the bad economy (which they aggressively helped institute) will be their undoing.

Justin Haskins, the Socialism Research Director at The Heartland Institute, took to Fox News to identify the 51 biggest companies advancing leftism and to offer ways to counter their influence.

The information Haskins offers summarizes the 1792 Exchange’s Spotlight Report, which examined over 1,000 companies “to determine the likelihood a company will cancel a contract or client, or boycott, divest, or deny services based on views or beliefs.” Obviously, any corporation with its management in thrall to the climate change agenda, Black Lives Matter, Critical Race Theory, or gun control will end up on that list.

It turns out that this type of corporate wokeness appears across all American industries: From banks to transportation to retail giants to food and beverage companies. The banking industry, Haskins writes, is especially pernicious because it controls the flow of money:

For example, Bank of America vets its vendors based on their commitment to LGBTQ views, and it has ceased lending with some gun manufacturers. [snip] The 1792 Exchange identified 21 "High Risk" banks: Ally Financial, Amalgamated Bank, Bank of America, Berkshire Bank, BMO Harris, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Eastern Bank, Fifth Third Bank, First Republic Bank, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, PNC, Royal Bank of Canada, Scotiabank, TD Bank, Bancorp, Trillium Asset Management, Truist, US Bank, and Wells Fargo.

When it comes to transportation, while the leftist airlines—Alaska, American, Southwest, United, and XPO Logistics—cannot refuse to do business based on ideological or religious considerations (the Civil Rights Act prevents that), they are big actors behind the scenes, pushing legislation advancing leftist policies. Thus, American Airlines actively fought against Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act, while Southwest tries to shut down state laws enhancing election integrity.

The major retail giants are also pushing leftism. We’ve seen it with Target, which has been in the forefront of Gay Pride for decades, but it may surprise you to learn that Walmart and Home Depot are also using their economic power to push leftist policies. “For example, 1792 Exchange notes Home Depot ‘advertised flyers to its employees about confronting their ‘white privilege, Christian privilege, heterosexual privilege, able-bodied privilege,’ etc.’”

The leftist madness continues with food and beverage companies. We already knew about Ben & Jerry’s, Starbucks, Coca-Cola, and Kellogg’s (with a history of weird progressivism spanning more than 100 years), but you probably didn’t know that McDonald’s and JM Smucker were also on the leftist bandwagon. Again, they sell their products to everyone but use their profits to advance leftist political goals.

Finally, we all know about the true biggies: The social media companies, Disney, Hollywood, Google (which was apparently developed with CIA funding). We’re seemingly surrounded.

Haskins, however, says not to give up hope. We can fight back by seeking alternative businesses, letting conservative friends know what’s going on, writing to the businesses to complain about their policies (that is, don’t let shrill leftists be the only squeaky wheels) and, if necessary, getting the government involved, with DeSantis’s war on Disney being a perfect example.

There’s one other bit of good news. Corporate America, which embraced the lockdowns to (a) drive Trump from office and (b) destroy small competitors, certainly sowed the wind but it is now reaping the painful whirlwind of a deliberately broken economy.

It turns out that Trump’s strong economy enabled a lot of corporate America’s activism. Their profits allowed them to fund their inhouse policies and the pressure they placed on politicians. Now, though, according to a Daily Mail article, the recession is causing corporations to regroup:

As the tech industry laid off tens of thousands of workers last summer, DEI teams shed about a third of their staff, according to data compiled by Revelio Labs. Other departments were only losing a fifth at the same time. Axing 'diversity' professionals extends beyond the tech sector. Retail giant Amazon led the way, losing 16 DEI staffers in 2022, researchers said. Applebee's, Twitter, Nike, and Wayfair rounded out the top five.

The recession and stagflation will destroy so much that is good in America, but we can at least celebrate that they’re also destroying something very, very bad.

Businesses must go back to their roots: Well-managed companies selling good, affordable products and services with an eye to maximizing shareholder profits while remaining within the bounds of law and traditional morality.