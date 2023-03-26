Victims of black crime matter, too

Two black teenagers brutally attacked an Asian mother of three, causing severe physical damage. Once the news finally picked up on her story, generous Americans donated more than $300,000 to a fund for her medical care. However, most victims of black crime are blacks, and few benefit from a GoFundMe. Worse, none benefit from the tens of millions of dollars that Black Lives Matter collected. That needs to change.

Nhung Truong, 44, mother of three, has had a tough go in the United States. Seven years ago, she lost her husband to liver cancer. She accepted the responsibility of raising her three children and caring for her mother, too, as the sole wage earner. On February 13th, 2023, she stopped at a Bank of America ATM in Houston, Texas, withdrawing $4,300 she intended to use to pay for a trip to visit Vietnam with her family. Then she drove to a shopping mall 24 miles away.

Unknown to her, a young black man and woman had been watching her at the ATM. They followed her for 24 miles to China Town, where the young man, Joseph Harrell, 17, brutally attacked her. He body slammed the small Asian woman so violently that she is now partially paralyzed with spinal cord damage, unable to move her left leg. Harrell made his getaway in a car driven by Zy’Nika Ayesha Woods, 19. They have just recently been arrested. After a month in the hospital, Nhung was released to home care. She will be under care for two years. A GoFundMe campaign has already raised $300,000 for her care.

Image: The attack on Nhung Truong. YouTube screen grab.

The attack only gained attention after Andy Ngo, working with other Asians, brought the crime to public attention about a week ago. The local media had not given the crime attention until the New York Post ran an article.

The Black Lives Matter movement has only focused on how law enforcement treats blacks. The movement has taken no responsibility for the victims of black criminals, and this is despite the fact that the vast majority of victims at the hands of black criminals are black. Yet the BLM movement never uses the billions of dollars donated by corporations to care for the victims of black criminals. Not a word, not an apology, not a regret, not a dollar.

I prayed about this situation at my peaceful and beautiful prayer place in rural Texas. I could not shake my sadness about Nhung Truong’s brutal assault and horrific injuries, and the desperate financial situation her family finds themselves in. Nor could I forget the desperate plight in which many black Americans find themselves trapped, their voices unheard, their sufferings unnoted, their murders ignored. In Chicago, 71 black victims have been shot and killed since January 1, 2023. Since these 71 people were victims of black criminals, BLM has not a tear to shed or dollar to give them.

I asked God why do you permit this to happen? And I realized that God is in anguish over the situation his children find themselves in. He could change the situation in a second, yet that is not the way He works. Since the Fall of Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden, He has depended upon us to do our part to solve the problems that we face in the world. For him to stand back and permit these atrocities by evil persons is the most exasperating challenge he faces. Yet only that way can we, His beloved children, fulfill our responsibility and fully become the Children of God.

So what can we do to deal with the terrible situations that Nhung Trung and many others like her face? The billions donated to Black Lives Matter need to be shifted from defending criminals (or buying houses) to black philanthropic organizations run by churches, which are closest to members of black communities. This is not a partisan issue but a grand humanitarian endeavor. The vast majority of funds would go to black families who have suffered from black-on-black crime. People could model these initiatives on George H. W. Bush’s idea of a thousand points of light, which inspired an organization dedicated to volunteerism.

Who could head up such a grand endeavor? A few suggestions include Dr. Bernice A. King, Martin Luther King’s daughter; Henry Louis Gates, Jr., a Harvard professor; Dr. Ben Carson, a brain surgeon; or Hak Ja Han (Moon), the wife of the founder of the Washington Times.

It’s time to remember that, among the lives that matter in America are those who find themselves victimized by the people who Black Lives Matter funds. We have a moral obligation to help them.