Birth rates falling in conjunction with the rise of progressivism

The birth rate in the West in general—and the U.S. specifically -- has been falling for years. There has been much speculation as to why this is the case. “Experts” offer up some possibilities, but never with great conviction. And they are, as usual, often wrong.

Why might birth rates be falling?

Gee, let’s see. Oddly enough, fertility rates are falling in conjunction with rates of church attendance and the number of people who profess belief in God. They are falling as folks—men in particular— are becoming infantilized and feminized…and as their testosterone levels and sperm counts are consequently dropping.

Birth rates are plummeting as is the percentage of people who believe that the United States is a great and good nation. Add in the incessant and ubiquitous bleating from the climate change alarmists that the Earth is going to spontaneously combust soon, the skyrocketing inflation rate, the warnings of overpopulation and subsequent mass starvation, and the threat of endless pandemics and government overreach, and it shouldn’t be a big surprise that most people aren’t keen on bringing many children into the world at the moment.

And that’s even before factoring in the stunning increase in the number of people identifying as members of the LGBTQ community in recent years.

Or the fact that it appears increasingly likely that the self-same left-wing beliefs, mantras, agendas, and policies that have robbed the West of its history, confidence, manhood, and virility will -- via perpetual one-party governance -- be a bleak and permanent fixture of life in the Land of the Formerly Free, and the Home of the Formerly Brave.

If people believe there is no truth, no chance for an eternal reward, no reason for pride in country or belief in anything…except the imminent demise of the planet-- due to their own actions—they will not opt to reproduce.

Leftism ruins everything…absolutely everything…with which it comes in contact. Cultures. Economies. Entertainment. Sports. The arts. Gender and sexual relations. Science and engineering. Religion. Everything. No exceptions. There is no upside. It leaves only depravity, devastation, and hopelessness in its wake. And, in the last century alone, well over 100 million dead.

Marxism/Leninism/Communism has failed everywhere it has been tried. It is, without historical exception, the end of freedom for individuals. And it—not “climate change” or a former/future President Trump-- is literally a threat to the survival of human life.

Photo credit: Spikebrennan CC BY-SA 3.0 license