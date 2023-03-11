Tucker pulled his punches

I watched what I thought was a serious journalist blow the first night of the supposed big J6 tape release. But I couldn't help noticing that he picked stuff we already knew -- and he was WEAK.

Where was the video of fed provocateurs and violence coordinators?

Capitol Police flash bang and rubber bullet/baton attacks on an unarmed citizen crowd?

The deceptions about the barricades?

The beatings of unarmed women and lots of unarmed men, and one, Roseann Boyland, who died?

What was so hard about demonstrating to the public that the J6 was a Reichstag Fire scam?

Sure, he said the J6 committee lied, but he pulled his punches even on the opening night and from there the week went downhill fast and he purposely got weaker and weaker. Before the week was done, he opened his show about the International Women's Day award? He didn't care -- he was just going through the motions.

Tucker is a well-paid and talented person but his affection for his job made him a yellow belly coward just like the FBI/DOJ/deep state automatons who do what they are told. Tucker has access to the Capitol Police brutality, the FBI and dog provocateurs, and he shows us the shaman again--and the week is empty of the important stuff that Jim Hoft discusses here. I would add that Hoft could modify his criticism to say that Tucker didn't just screw up on Monday--he screwed up the rest of the week.

His performance was a disgrace. He had the most important journalistic job of his and our lifetimes and he blew it. He will continue to blow it and McCarthy won't release the videos to the general public -- this will be a deep state win.

The tragedy is the police state judicial gulag Stalinesque situation we now see solidifying with a growing list of political prisoners convicted by a Kafkaesque judicial system supervised by evil hack judges.

Tucker has had 4 nights to put this stuff up and he pussyfoots around the video trove like he doesn't want to offend the Democrats or the FBI/DOJ/Capitol Police by showing the Reichstag Fire scenario that was created. He is on a short Murdoch leash.

Now he has slow walked this and the people who watched and waited for him to do a good job can shake their heads--Tucker and the Fox Network are afraid of the deep state and the power of the socialist/Democrat oligarchy.

Photo credit: YouTube screengrab