LA Times blames white drivers for polluting the air breathed by ‘people of color’

A few days back writer Sammy Roth wrote a piece in the LA Times about a new form of racism in LA.

Roth cited a study from the University of Southern California that states the following:

“Decades of racially-motivated freeway infrastructure planning and residential segregation shape today's disparities in who produces vehicular air pollution and who is exposed to it, but opportunities exist for urban planning and transport policy to mitigate this injustice. "[LA residents] who drive more tend to be exposed to less air pollution — and Angelenos who drive less tend to be exposed to more pollution. “It’s a function of the racism that shaped this city and its suburbs, and continues to influence our daily lives — and a stark reminder of the need for climate solutions that benefit everyone."

The study is titled 'Local Inequities in the Relative Production of and exposure to Vehicular Air Pollution in Los Angeles' – and was authored by Professor Geoff Boeing.

Roth revealed that Boeing told him, “…it largely comes down to the shameful history of Los Angeles County’s low-income communities of color being torn apart to make way for freeways — a history that has been extensively documented by The Times"

"Today, many residents of the county’s whiter, more affluent neighborhoods — who were often able to keep highways out of their own backyards — commute to work through lower-income Black and Latino neighborhoods bisected by the 10, 110, and 105 freeways and more."

The solutions prescribed range from banning gasoline vehicles, obviously, and allowing more apartment construction in wealthier neighborhoods.

The study faced backlash on social media, particularly Twitter, which is free from the tyranny of the left

There are many questions that deserved to be asked.

Firstly, how on earth does a professor, who is supposed to be an individual of accomplishment and considerable education think of dedicating time to such futile pursuits?

Secondly, how does a study such as this get approval and funding from higher authorities?

There are a few possibilities here.

The first is that the professor, the LA Times, and those who approved and funded the study really believe that climate change will end the planet and that eliminating gasoline vehicles is the only solution. Perhaps they also believe in claims of racially-motivated freeway infrastructure planning.

The second possibility is that proponents know that such claims are music to the ears of the members of the echo chamber of the left. They probably hope that the ludicrous claims would help their careers and the University financially. They probably realize that their gravely misleading assertion would trigger a backlash which enabled him to claim victimhood, which again helps their cause.

The third possibility is that electric car manufacturers or anyone who stands to gain from the green energy sector have either funded the study or donated generously to the university. The professor was informed about the conclusion he had to arrive at, he merely worked his way backward to develop these preposterous claims of racist freeways and infrastructure.

They may get lucky, perhaps Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who is struggling with myriad catastrophes in Transportation, will use the article to virtue signal or push initiatives to clean up his image.

Beyond this specific study, this is demonstrable proof of how far academic institutions and their faculty have drifted from their original purpose of enlightening young minds. Their sole purpose now seems to be to divide people into groups where minorities are the victims, and the majority are the perpetrators.

When young minds are influenced, the results are devastating.

Instead of triggering healthy debates and discussions, the young are perpetually ‘triggered’ by everything from a red cap with a white letter that isn’t a MAGA hat but looks like one to the text in Roald Dahl’s books for children.

Instead of applying their energies to innovate, they are perennially focused on trivialities such as gender types and pronouns.

Instead of striving for excellence, they strive to find new reasons to be offended in order to prove their moral superiority.

Instead of looking at the world with a healthy amount of skepticism but an open mind, they look at every event from the perspective of racism, sexism, homophobia, and xenophobia.

Instead of challenging themselves by being subjected to different perspectives, they prefer safe spaces and echo chambers.

Soon all growth comes to a permanent end.

Once upon a time, inventors developed innovations that were beneficial to mankind such as the steam engine, the light bulb, the airplane, etc.

These days all that is invented is new kinds of theoretical categories of pronouns, sexuality, gender, and hashtags.

What is worst is that the proponents of these ideas are not necessarily true believers; they do it because they know it avails them of lucrative opportunities in the ecosystem.

What they do not realize or probably do not care about is that this trivialization of bigotry makes a mockery of the darkest emotions that humans have.

These beliefs of bigotry have been the driving force for genocide and systemic persecution of humans merely for being different. Every brutal dictator from Hitler to Stalin was driven by these foul emotions. Bigotry needs to be confronted and overcome by education.

But when everything is branded racist, nothing really is

Once upon a time when one read about a racist attack, it caused instant revulsion which lasted for ages. Alas, the left has propagated so many racist hoaxes that even the real incidences motivated by racism will no longer be believed. Perhaps people look at the racism of the past and wonder if they too were overstatements by partisan historians.

That the only way to end racism is to look beyond race and treat people based on merit.

Discriminating against or blaming Caucasians will not resolve issues; it will create further division. It is deeply unfair because Caucasians who live in current times have nothing to do with racism in the past. Even the grand and great-grandchildren of racists are not responsible for the sins of their forefathers and do not deserve to be punished.

There is no such notion as collective guilt or guilt due to genetic association. Individuals are responsible for their actions only.

It is said that to destroy a nation, you strike at its foundation i.e. educational institutions.

When educational institutions choose indoctrination over education, that ruins young and impressionable minds, it doesn’t take time for the nation to come tumbling down

