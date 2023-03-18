Tucker Carlson lets it all hang out

I admit that I am not very knowledgeable about podcasts, so I had never heard of the Full Send Podcast, despite it having close to 2 million subscribers on YouTube, and for all I know, more on other platforms. It is hosted by Kyle Forgeard and is the product of a Canadian-American YouTube channel, and seems to be comedy-oriented. But Tucker Carlson, apparently, knows a lot more than I do, and sat down for a disarmingly frank interview about a week ago that lasted nearly an hour and a half. I embed the complete interview below, but as a teaser, first offer 2 brief segments in which he sincerely admits his past errors when it comes to wars, and in which he confronts the depths of the problem we have with the deep state/intelligence services that ride roughshod over the Constitution (a “small group of people who actually rule the world”).

If you believe, as I do, that he is the most honest and important political analyst today, watch the interview, starting with the excerpts that will whet your appetite for more.

This is material that is way too hot for Fox News.

Wow! Tucker really opens up here and describes his own awakening and how he regrets being part of the apparatus ie the media which is used by a “small group of people who actually rule the world” pic.twitter.com/tjxh0yqtQC — Magdi Shalash (@magdishalash) March 16, 2023

The entire interview:

Hat tip: Mark Wauck

Photo credit: YouTube screengrab