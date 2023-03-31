‘Trans Man’ kills six in Christian school and MSM blames…Christians

On March 27, a “trans man” shot and killed six people in a Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee. “He” took the lives of three children and three adults, mostly females. This was obviously a targeted assault. The slaughter stopped when policemen shot and killed the perpetrator.

The media did not much decry the actions of the deranged mass murderer, preferring to cast her/him as a victim of Christian intolerance. Some Christians don’t believe in self-mutilation, you see. Some have the audacity to believe in the existence of only two—count them—two sexes. Moreover, the perp’s parents apparently were not in favor of their daughter becoming a man. So, he/she had no choice but to slaughter innocent strangers, kids included. Duh!

The mainstream media is berserk. Insane. Rabid. It has eschewed all notion of impartiality, objectivity, truth, balance, and decency…in favor of doing absolutely anything to advance a Marxist, globalist, elitist, anti-freedom agenda. Absolutely anything. Journalists’ crazed virtue-signaling, hypocrisy, and dripping disdain for traditional values and the notion of American exceptionalism is embarrassing—and nauseating—to anyone with a modicum of intelligence, independence, self-awareness, and dignity.

The media reflexively blames guns, Christians, and America itself for mass shootings like this one. It never examines the devastation wrought by the progressive policies it champions that, in addition to causing economic collapse, coerce people into thinking of themselves as victims while simultaneously telling them that there is no God, their country is evil, and the planet is about to spontaneously combust.

When people are convinced that there is no hope, that everyone else is out to get them and “their kind,” and that there is nothing to believe in-- except for the very elites, “experts,” and governmental officials telling them there is nothing else to believe in-- they tend to do very bad things.

Incredibly, the “Trans Day of Vengeance” rally is still set to take place on April 1st (no fooling) outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. Imagine how the media would react if the National Rifle Association were to hold a “NRA Day of Vengeance” just days after a mass shooting! (Or ever, for that matter.)

On top of this, the previously anti-gun, anti-Second Amendment NPR recently told transgenders to load up on firearms—and to use them if necessary.

What’s more, “Hanoi” Jane Fonda, recently appearing on “The View,” appeared to suggest that pro-life folks should be “murdered.” Actually, she said that directly, later claiming her remark was made in jest. Ha, ha! Her jocularity was palpable. Imagine the mirth-making if, say, a Republican had suggested that pro-choice folks should be murdered! I can almost hear Joe Scarborough, Joy Reid, and Cori Bush slapping their knees and laughing hysterically! “Good one!”

But, of course, this is anything but funny or amusing. Society—and America—is being summarily destroyed by progressivism and “woke” culture. We are more divided than at any time since the Civil War. Or, perhaps, more than we have ever been. Many are blind to objective truth…or simply refuse to acknowledge it…for fear of reprisal.

A majority of us no longer profess to believe that religion, patriotism -- or children -- are especially important in our lives.

Individuals can claim they are transitioning from one gender to another (appropriation!). But an entire nation transitioning from morality and reality? In the relative blink of an eye?

Male or female? Good or evil? Truth or lies?

I guess we are all non-binary now.

Photo credit: YouTube screengrab (cropped)