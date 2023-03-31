They're coming after you, and Trump is just standing in the way

Over three years ago, on December 18, 2019, after House Democrats voted to impeach him, Donald J. Trump (R) warned in a tweet:

And so yesterday, as you might have heard, it seems to have continued. In an absolutely unprecedented move, a grand jury, under Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg (D), indicted, for the first time in U.S. history, a former president — in this case, Donald J. Trump (R). The ostensible cause is an alleged $130,000 hush money payment from Trump to porn performer Stormy Daniels in the final days of the 2016 presidential campaign. Trump (R) went on to defeat former first Lady Hilary Rodham Clinton (D).

Trump quickly responded (also on Truth Social if you're signed on).

Obviously, on many levels there is more to this indictment, and the reasons for it, than appear on the surface. Like the tip of the iceberg that brought down the Titanic, for instance, 99% of the multiple people, organizations, countries even (yes!) that are involved are hidden, unknown, working behind the scenes. Some are working together, some against one another. Others are unwittingly involved — all with their own agenda. Much more to come!

You have been warned: "They're not coming after me, they're coming after you — and I am standing in their way!" At this historic moment, I'm taking Trump's warnings, reinforced by the actions against him, seriously. You should also.

Because you, I, etc., for whatever reason(s), just might be next. And yes, as you have seen, it can happen.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.