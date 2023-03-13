The empty suits of the climate activists

We are all familiar with the term ”empty suit,” as well as the concept of “the emperor has no clothes.” If we were to combine the two, we would have a nonentity dressed in nonexistent fabrics. In other words, we would have man-made climate change proponents.

Personified and celebrated by such disparate personalities as Al Gore, John Kerry, and Greta Thunberg, man-made climate change was, and always will be, a hoax directed toward socialist wealth distribution. When the champions of your cause are failed politicians known for massage entanglements and Purple Heart fakery along with a teen-aged girl with Asperger’s Syndrome and a huge messianic complex, any sane and logical individual would realize they were barking up the wrong tree, though metaphorically so lest we damage a bit of bark and cause a rise in the tides.

Does our climate change? Without question. Change in all things is inevitable. Historical ice ages followed by the restoration of more habitable climes remove any doubt. Can humans accelerate or mitigate such change? That is highly debatable and lacks any infallible proof to date. Without a doubt, statistics (as in lies, damn lies, and statistics) can be manipulated and cited as proof of most anything, including man-made climate change. But a recent review of fifty years of claims versus what really happened shows these dire forecasts to be nothing more than Chicken Little/the sky is falling nonsense.

Reviewing a half century of “it’s going to get cold and we did it; it’s going to get hot, and we did it; and the seas are going to rise because the polar icecaps are going to melt and we did it,” shows just how off base these claims have been. Thankfully, New York City has not been reduced to little more than the tips of skyscrapers emerging from the sea.

Actual climate temperature changes and rises in sea levels have been insignificant and reveal two inescapable facts: the hubris of possibly well-intentioned and honest individuals who believe that humans are capable of changing Mother Nature’s design is gigantic and misguided, and the even more enormous capacity of climate charlatans to meddle in the world economy with the obvious purpose of wealth redistribution from the wealthy to those less fortunate while shaming those reluctant to do so appears glaring. One need look no further than the use of private jets by those preaching about reducing carbon footprints to see the overwhelming hypocrisy in the movement.

At least, we can find a bit of humor in their diatribes. It is impossible to listen to the harangues against the flatulence of cattle causing environmental catastrophe without marveling at the ingenious reverse engineering by environmentalist politicians whereby they convert their own flatulence into oratorical blather in the hope of making vegans and windmill worshippers of us all.

Bill Hansmann is a dentist and dental educator with over fifty years in the profession. He continues to teach and write political blogs and semi-mediocre novels while living with his wife and cats in Florida.

Image: Garry Knight