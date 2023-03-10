Newly-elected Miami Democrat has an epic and very public fail

Did you ever watch that show, “Are You Smarter Than A Fifth-Grader?”

I didn’t, but the title alone made for an amusing concept, and an obvious theme. I think over the years the premise underwent evolutions, but at one point, it was a game show which saw adult contestants answer trivia questions for a cash prize — but the material was entirely sourced from elementary school textbooks.

Apparently the game was actually a challenge for many of the players, but what if it had been “Are You Smarter Than A First-Grader?” Surely that couldn’t be too hard… could it?

Now, we live in a world where academics can’t discern the differences between the sexes, high-profile candidates declare fetal heartbeats an invention of the “patriarchy”, and the “president” is a stumbling, mumbling, gaffe (and that’s when we catch him on a good day).

Suffice to say, we’re well-acquainted with bumbling fools — but now there’s another one to add to the fold, and she’s giving them all a run for their money.

Her name is Sabina Covo, and she’s a newly-elected commissioner for Miami-Dade. According to local reporter Javier Manjarres writing for The Floridian, Covo has been “praised” as “the future” of the Democrat party. In a time when not a single Democrat holds a statewide office, it only makes sense that Covo’s recent win was a big deal.

Fast forward to the commissioner’s meeting yesterday:

Just when you thought you’ve seen it all…



Florida Democrat Sabina Covo doesn’t know the Pledge of Allegiance.



Alarming.

pic.twitter.com/v24pEbAO7H — Florida GOP (@FloridaGOP) March 10, 2023

She doesn’t even know the Pledge of Allegiance. For crying out loud, it’s only thirty-one words long!

It’s safe to say that not only would Sabina Covo find herself completely under equipped to throw her hat in the are-you-smarter-than-a-fifth-grader ring, but she wouldn’t even be able to compete against babies fresh out of kindergarten. How utterly shameful, although quite the comedic relief for us long-suffering conservatives!

