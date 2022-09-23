Stacy Abrams announces that ‘fetal heartbeats’ are a conspiracy of the patriarchy

It seems as though the only requirement for being a Democrat is the adoption of illogical and twisted beliefs and an impressively low IQ — and Stacy Abram’s latest gaffe shows she’s leading the field of buffoons.

In a panel-like discussion, Abrams said the following:

Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams: "There is no such thing as a heartbeat at six weeks. It is a manufactured sound designed to convince people that men have the right to take control of a woman's body."



REMINDER: Abrams supports NO LIMITS on abortion. pic.twitter.com/f7XxeqzfF6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 22, 2022

I don’t think anyone would accuse Abrams of being intelligent, but the chasm of her stupidity is actually quite jarring — and then “fact-checker” Glenn Kessler decided to one-up the Georgia giant.

If there was any doubt that fact-checking “services” weren’t completely absurd propaganda, Kessler erases all doubt, and as an employee of The Washington Post, he “has been editor and chief writer of The Fact Checker since 2011.”

In an effort to lessen the ridicule aimed at Abrams for saying something so stupid, Kessler doubled-down, writing:

FWIW [for what it’s worth], ‘fetal heartbeat’ is a misnomer. The ultrasound picks up electrical activity generated by an embryo. The so-called ‘heartbeat’ sound you hear is created by the ultrasound [emphasis added].

Actually though, “fetal heartbeat” is not a misnomer. A heartbeat is “one complete pulsation” of the heart, and the sound is not “created” or “manufactured” as these dimwit Democrats spout, rather it is recorded by an ultrasound (or any other detection device) machine.

But wait! The people in the Twitterverse said it doesn’t count as a heartbeat because the child’s heart isn’t “fully-formed”!

Provided by a prominent radiologist was the image below, proving that claim was also misinformation:

Is the fetal heart fully developed? OF COURSE NOT. But it is still contracting, in the process of its development.



I could go through the embryology of this...but I hated embryology. Note that by five weeks, the fetal heart has four chambers, an aortic tract, and contracts. pic.twitter.com/NVvttwkY3C — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 22, 2022

Then, LifeNews shared a beautiful video recording of a child’s heart beating at just 22 days post conception:

An unborn baby's heart starts beating 22 days after conception. Here's proof. pic.twitter.com/QIqaiPP9dl — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) September 22, 2022

So much for being the party of science.

Medical textbook images and undoctored video definitively prove that embryos do in fact have functioning and beating hearts, but that’s still not enough to convince Democrats — it’s all about identity politics.

Except when it comes to real identity politics, like the overt and intentional destruction in the Black American community because of real racial prejudice.

According to retired Vanderbilt professor, Dr. Carole Swain, Lyndon Johnson purportedly said, “I’ll have them n*****s voting Democrat for 200 years” and then promptly announced the “war on poverty” — and in 1939, Margaret Sanger wrote a letter to Dr. Clarence Gamble which notoriously said:

The ministers [sic] work is also important and also he should be trained, perhaps by the Federation as to our ideals and the goal that we hope to reach. We do not want word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population and the minister is the an who can straighten out that idea if it ever occurs to any of their more rebellious members.

Evidently, the only explanation for the rhythmic heartbeat sound on the machine is a vast conspiracy between the medical community to deceive women into protecting their unborn and choosing life so in turn, men can rule like misogynist despots. Sounds about right for a Democrat talking point….

