Let's hear it for the Vermont girls

The world is going crazy, especially our President Biden telling another one of those stories from his youth:

In a preview of the White House interview released Monday morning, guest host Penn -- who is engaged to his longtime boyfriend -- asks President Biden how he came to be a vocal supporter of marriage equality. "I can remember exactly when my epiphany was," Biden responds in the clip. "I hadn't thought much about it, to tell you the truth. I was a senior in high school and my dad was dropping me off... [I was] about to get out of the car and I look to my right, and two well-dressed men in suits kissed each other." The president continues: "I turned and looked at my dad, and he said, 'Joey, it's simple, they love each other.' ...It's just that simple. It doesn't matter whether it's same-sex or a heterosexual couple, you should be able to be married. What is the problem?"

I don't know if that really happened, but he never brought it up when he kept saying that marriage was between a man and a woman. Remember that, Joe?

I am a lot more impressed by a team of young women in Vermont. This is the story:

A Vermont Christian school that forfeited a game in the girls state basketball playoffs because its opponent had a transgender student on the team’s roster will be prohibited from participating in future tournaments, the sports governing association in the state said Monday. The Vermont Principals’ Association (VPA) ruled that Mid Vermont Christian School had violated policies and is ineligible to participate in future tournaments that it sanctions. The move applies to all sports.

A boy competing as a girl? What girl was cut to let the boy play? What girl won't get a scholarship because a boy took her place? Don't ask the feminists. They are dead silent or calling these girls homophobic.

Once upon a time, the thought of a man pretending to be a woman and playing in the female squad would have been rejected by all. I guess that those were the days when the left was about protecting women or fighting for sports opportunities.

Where are we? The President is telling a story about two men kissing in 1961 and these brave young women in Vermont are standing up for common sense.

Image: Hippopx