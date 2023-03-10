Kari Lake is right that it is Trump's Turn, but…

It is fair to say that Donald J Trump was never really given a fair opportunity to govern as President.

From the moment he was inaugurated, the Democrats mounted the Trump-Russia collusion disinformation campaign. The Democrats didn’t say how Russia meddled with the 2016 elections to help Trump. They couldn’t offer proof of votes being altered. They couldn’t cite the laws that were broken. But they ordered everyone to unconditionally believe their claims. Dissenters were branded Putin's agents.

Their disinformation campaign caused the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, whose probe existed to create the perception of Trump's guilt. The Mueller team, comprised of Democrats who had a personal hatred for Trump, selectively leaked to the media that the ‘walls were closing in on Trump’.

The process became the punishment.

The probe managed to slow down the implementation of Trump's agenda, which the DC establishment was staunchly against and hung like a sword over his presidency for almost two years.

The probe and the propaganda surrounding it probably convinced some citizens to vote against the GOP in 2018 and against Trump in 2020. This victory in the 2018 midterms enabled the Democrats to take control of the House.

When the Mueller probe failed to get Trump, the Democrats impeached Trump, claiming that he was soliciting foreign interference in 2020 US elections during a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump was right to ask Zelensky to investigate Biden. Ukraine has a record of corruption, and the Bidens have records of shady deals in Ukraine. As president, Trump had a right to know if a possible future President was compromised by a foreign power.

When the Democrats were not running disinformation campaigns, they engaged in other baseless claims. On some days they claimed Trump was a bigoted sinister dictator; on other occasions he branded was a bigoted criminal genius; at times he was branded imbecilic, senile, and bigoted.

Then COVID-19 struck.

The pandemic was used to shut down America with the goal of destroying the remarkable economic progress under Trump. They also knew that lockdowns would spread rage and misery among the population. They know that enraged voters usually vote against the incumbent.

The 2020 elections were compromised on various fronts.

Big media, big tech, and government agencies colluded to suppress the most consequential story of that cycle, the news of Hunter Biden’s Laptop. The laptop had details of how the Biden family profited due to then-Vice President Joe Biden’s abuse of power. The laptop also contained videos and photos of Hunter using racist language, consuming drugs, and in flagrante delicto with a sex worker.

A poll showed that nearly four of five Americans believe that “truthful” coverage would have changed the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

In addition to that, Mark Zuckerberg spent $419 million to enable far-left activists to infiltrate sacrosanct electoral infrastructure and push for mail-in voting.

In the end, 69% of voters nationwide cast their ballot nontraditionally i.e. by mail and/or before Election Day.

After the 2020 election, Democrats mounted another disinformation campaign, claiming Trump led a deadly armed insurrection at the Capitol to overturn the 2020 elections.

Trump was never really allowed to implement the MAGA agenda.

It is nothing short of miraculous that despite all these impediments and manufactured scandals, Trump managed to build a strong economy, implement border security, rebuild the US armed forces, make American energy independent, and keep America out of gratuitous wars.

The fact that President Trump managed to secure 74 million is proof that citizens appreciate what he did for them.

Trump deserves another chance; he deserves to be the GOP nominee for 2024 and must win the elections.

Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R-AZ) opined about the 2024 Presidential elections recently on Newsmax TV.

YouTube screengrab

"[It's] President Trump's turn," said Lake.

She urged DeSantis to finish his term in Florida and wait to run until after Trump is no longer in the picture.

She lavished blandishments at DeSantis.

"I think Ron DeSantis is an effective governor; there's no doubt about that. The people of Florida just reelected him. I'm assuming when they reelected him, they were hoping he'd stay around for a while."

Lake implied that DeSantis’s turn will come later.

"I guess he's in his 40s. He's about ten years younger than me."

"He's got a long political future ahead of him, and I think he should respect that the people just voted him in as governor and serve out that term for the people of Florida."

Lake questioned DeSantis’s credentials and wondered if he was the kind who would push for war.

During last week's CPAC Republican primary straw poll, Trump won the top spot with 62 percent support compared to just 20 percent support for DeSantis. DeSantis strangely decided to skip CPAC.

Following the GOP’s underwhelming performance during the mid-terms, some conservatives attempted to make it a failed referendum of President Trump.

They said it is DeSantis’s turn to shine and that Trump should step aside in 2024. Some top Republicans, including former Trump officials, are throwing fundraisers for DeSantis in the 2024 U.S. presidential race. Jeb Bush and others have endorsed DeSantis. Fox News appears to be pro-DeSantis.

So, whose turn is it really and who should step aside?

That decision is not up to Kari Lake or Jeb Bush or top GOP officials or wealthy donors or the author of this piece.

The only individuals who have 'their turns' are monarchs.

When Queen Elizabeth II passed away, it was Prince Charles's turn to be King. When King Charles departs it will be Prince William’s turn. The public opinion or the merit of the individual doesn’t matter here.

But the US is, despite what the Democrats are trying to do, a Democracy where the citizen is supreme.

Citizens who think they have ideas to make America great again must run.

Let there be a fierce contest, let them debate, let them fling mud at each other and let them be uncivil.

The failure to have a proper primary could create resentment in the mind of some voters who may think their candidate didn’t get a fair chance to contest. These disgruntled supporters of the failed candidate may choose to not vote for the GOP in 2024. That w be a huge loss. It is absolutely essential that the party unites after a fair primary contest.

The citizens will ultimately decide whose turn it is and who will represent the GOP in the 2024 Presidential elections.