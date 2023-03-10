Impeach Biden -- and Garland, too

How long have Jan. 6 detainees been held in jail without trial? They are slated to be visited by the indefatigable Marjorie Tylor-Greene and other members of the House (including, it must be demanded, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan).

Here is the text of the Sixth Amendment to the Constitution:

Amendment VI

In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury of the state and district wherein the crime shall have been committed, which district shall have been previously ascertained by law, and to be informed of the nature and cause of the accusation; to be confronted with the witnesses against him; to have compulsory process for obtaining witnesses in his favor, and to have the assistance of counsel for his defense. [Emphasis certainly added.]

A Business Insider article warned that long detentions without trial for Jan. 6 defendants will only encourage "extremism":

"Free the Patriots" is already "terrifying" in its power to radicalize, according to extremism expert Alex Friedfeld, a researcher with the Anti-Defamation League. But year-long jail stays and slow-moving prosecutions — a consequence of the Department of Justice's ongoing and massive 775-defendant investigation of the Capitol breach — are fanning the flames of hate, Friedfeld and other extremism watchdogs say. "It's a very powerful thing they're doing," Friedfeld told Insider of the far right's outrage campaign on behalf of just under 70 "patriots" now held without bail while awaiting trial on the attempted coup's most serious charges.

This article appeared in March 2022! Note the reference to "year-long jail stays and slow-moving prosecutions." Will the congressional delegation led by Rep. Taylor-Greene find that some Jan. 6 detainees -- political prisoners, actually, in view of the clear trashing by this administration of the Sixth Amendment's mandate for a "speedy" trial -- have been held as long as two years? And what if, when they are finally put on trial, convicted, and sentenced to less than two years in prison -- do they get damages for false confinement? Where, indeed, is the outrage at the administration’s blatant denial of due process for the Jan. 6 detainees? Where are the demands from the media that administration officials be held accountable for transgressing the Constitution and the Founders by their "slow-moving prosecution?" Jim Jordan, the Sixth Amendment doesn't call for "slow-moving prosecutions."

Matt Vespa at Townhall, March 9, has disclosed that Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the Jan. 6 Pelosi partisan panel now admits that members of his congressional kangaroo committee did not view the surveillance videos, effectively making accusations without evidence.

Vespa included this Thompson comment in his article:

“I'm actually not aware of any member of the committee who had access [to the footage]. We had a team of employees who kind of went through the video,” he said.

But as Tucker Carlson has reported with his Jan. 6 video revelations, Thompson's "team of employees" doctored the tapes to put Republicans like Sen. John Hawley in the most unfavorable, indeed embarrassing, light.

The Democrat lies about Jan. 6 are beginning to emerge as, previously, did their lies about Trump's ties to Putin, and the gamut of their calumnies concerning the N.Y. Post's reporting on Hunter Biden, the Covid-19 machinations of Dr. Fauci and so forth. Behold the Democrat Party, the party of political liars, served by a fake news media.

The responsibilities of the House of Representatives are clear enough: following the meeting of Republicans and Jan. 6 detainees, held in confinement that is abhorrent to the Constitution, the House must adopt a resolution that rescinds the work of Pelosi's foul Jan. 6 Select Committee, nullifies the subpoenas that issued from the Pelosi panel, and draw up articles of impeachment against Mr. Biden and his Constitution-trashing attorney general.

Failing such a course, the GOP will become the owners of the anti-liberty mindset that currently has a stranglehold on the country.

Graphic credit: Pixy.org CC BY-NC-ND 4.0