Kamala Harris cackles when asked what a vice president does

Many have wondered why Kamala Harris is such an inept, incompetent, tin-eared vice president.

Based on a softball interview she did with leftist comedian Stephen Colbert, we now learn one reason why: she doesn't know what the job is.

Sarah Palin was dragged by the media for much less ... Kamala Harris can't answer a question about what the vice president's duties are -- on late-night TV. #CRINGE pic.twitter.com/oB5yzX0kQK — Caleb Parke (@calebparke) March 16, 2023

Asked for a second time what the vice president does, she literally cackled. In other words, according to her reply, cackling is what a vice president does.

As the video shows, Colbert asked Harris in the nicest of terms what the vice president does following Harris's statement that her life resembled that of the leader character in the television show called Veep. (Left unsaid: Harris is a big TV-watcher.)

The Daily Wire wrote the transcript out here:

"One of the themes of the show [Veep] is that her character, Selina Meyer, is frustrated by the sometimes vague duties of the role. It's a high constitutional office, but does not describe what you're supposed to be doing," Colbert said. "Does that ring true? Like, what's the actual role on a daily basis as you have found it?" "Well, I have the great privilege of serving with Joe Biden, who is the President of the United States," Harris responded. "Does he understand what it's like to be vice president?" Colbert then jokingly asked. "He does, he does," Harris replied with a laugh. "He really is a true partner and he understands that job," Harris said before rambling and concluding that Biden is an "extraordinary leader. He really is." To his credit, Colbert rebutted, "That's an excellent answer and, uh, the question was, what's the job of the vice president ... and your answer is part of the job, I'm guessing?"

All she had to do was say it rang true, allowing Colbert to lead her on with his planted answers.

Instead, she gave a campaign speech arguing for the wonders of Joe Biden, a guy we all know she can't stand and whose wife can't stand her, not answering the question at all. Colbert returned to the matter, wondering as much as anyone what the heck she does, and then she ignored the question again, mentioning her appearance at the Munich Security Conference, as "an example" of what she did, which still was not a job description. Her job there, she said, was to "stand up" for Ukraine.

That was the one where she told the assembled dignitaries of western Europe:

I mean, listen guys, we're talking about the potential for war in Europe. I mean, let's really take a moment to understand the significance of what we're talking about.

Not surprisingly, secretary of state Antony Blinken was dispatched to that conference at the last minute to help shore up the U.S. which had only Harris to represent it. The Washington Post asked about that one, and the Biden administration, of course, denied that that was why Blinken was dispatched at the last minute. Wonder why the Post came up with that conclusion.

Harris was also the point person on the border, something she didn't bring up, which was literally her job — Joe Biden asked her to do it, and she accepted — as well as the main person on Joe Biden's election-rigging voting reform schemes, and inflation, all tasks she failed miserably at and didn't bring up to Colbert.

As for what she does, apparently, it's just giggle.

And while that may be her suspected aphasia kicking in, it doesn't excuse her: any executive of an important enterprise would be able to describe something about the duties of his or her job, even if it were a canned answer, but that was too much to ask of Harris. And Colbert was the gentlest of interviewers. He wasn't Mike Wallace waiting under a stairwell for the mark to come for the "gotcha" ambush.

Fact is, Harris doesn't know what the basics of the vice presidency are because she doesn't actually do any job. She's a self-promoter in quest of power, and that's the extent of her understanding of the job of the vice presidency. For Harris, being vice president is not about being an executive leader of the Executive Branch, or the critical tie-breaking vote in the Senate. It's nothing but a vehicle for getting her where she wants to go next, which is the White House, currently led by a greedy money- and status-hungry dotard with one foot in the grave.

Now we know why the quality of leadership we have in the White House is so wretched. In upcoming elections, Republicans should use this video to remind voters.

Image: Screen shot from video posted on Twitter.