Did Nancy Pelosi direct the U.S. Capitol Police to stand down?

The release of previously withheld January 6th video footage by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to Fox News is interesting for a number of reasons. By broadcasting, Tucker Carlson has shed light on the propaganda fest known as the “United States House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack”. The Democrats even hired a former ABC News executive to produce the cherry-picked video production and edit out inconvenient images that worked against their predetermined narrative.

One segment of the newly-released video stands out: up to 9 Capitol police officers were shown acting as de facto tour guides for the man dubbed the “QAnon Shaman” (Jacob Chansley) by the mainstream media. For anyone with a law enforcement background, this scene is quite bizarre. No competent police officer would casually stroll through a high-security building with an alleged “terrorist leader” of their own volition without a directive from their superiors. One wonders if that directive came from Nancy Pelosi and the Democrat hierarchy in an effort to capture prime video for an attempted takedown of Donald Trump, as well as campaign ads to run during the 2022 midterms?

The newly-installed GOP majority in the House needs to subpoena the private communications of the Democrat leadership from January 6th to get a clearer picture of what they were up to, since the Capitol was allowed to be breached. Special attention should be given to Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer’s texts and emails from the day of, and the days following. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows’s J6 texts were subpoenaed during the investigation — Pelosi, Schumer, and other Democrats in leadership on that day ought to be compelled to transparency too.

After all, some members of Pelosi’s staff had their J6 emails leaked. Those emails indicated that shenanigans were afoot.

These leads should be pursued by subpoenaing Pelosi’s text and emails in the weeks both prior to J6 as well as after. The investigation would then determine whether or not she pressured the U.S. Capitol Police to stand down and let rioters overrun the Capitol building in order to (in effect) create a ready-made political commercial for the 2022 midterms and 2024 presidential election cycles with video footage to accompany the “Trump is a threat to democracy” schtick. Given the Democrats’ unrelenting efforts to rig the 2020 election through social media suppression and other machinations, it’s not far-fetched to suspect that she may have been instrumental in letting things get out of hand.

Now is not the time for Speaker McCarthy to investigate these allegations with half-measures. The GOP needs to be at least as aggressive in seeking answers regarding Democrat leadership involvement in January 6th as Pelosi and company were over the last six years as they obstructed Trump every step of the way. Democrat party operatives who destroyed or vandalized public property should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, as well as any Democrat “leaders” if evidence shows that they lawlessly encouraged violence or mayhem in furtherance of their political goals to the detriment of our country.

Image: DonkeyHotey, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.