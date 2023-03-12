Axios claims Republicans want to 'move on' from January 6 but 'far-right' wants to revive it

Left-wing Axios recently reported-- apparently without blushing-- that “frustrated Republicans want to ‘move on’” from talk of January 6…even as the “‘far-right’ revives Jan. 6.”

This, in the wake of Tucker Carlson’s reports illustrating just how deceptive the January 6 Committee was. The roughly 44,000 hours of video to which Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy granted Carlson’s team access clearly revealed that the Committee omitted evidence, doctored film footage, and, in some cases, outright lied about what really transpired at the Capitol that day.

And yet Democrats and their mainstream media propaganda arm accused Carlson of "cherry-picking," or, deliberately mischaracterizing what was plain to see on film.

What a load of crap. As always, the Democrat-Media Complex is employing its time-tested tactic of attempting to gaslight and petrify the American people through an onslaught of prevarication and projection.

Democrats push hoaxes and conspiracy theories for as long as they possibly can and get away with doing so. Then, when they are finally and demonstrably proven false, Democrats immediately say something like, “Let’s put this boring old timeworn issue behind us! It’s time to move on. The American people want to move on, and deservedly so.”

Sickeningly, many RINOs aid and abet them. And their media puppets promptly and persistently parrot the same message. The Uniparty + The Swamp=tyranny.

The Russia Collusion Hoax, the vaccines are effective and harmless hoax, the Hunter Biden laptop is Russian disinformation hoax, the “those who believe the coronavirus came from a lab in Wuhan are dangerous, racist, xenophobic, conspiracy theorists” hoax — and countless other assertions Democrats have made— have all been proven to be baseless…conspiracy theories. Democrats accuse conservatives—or anyone who disagrees with them—of trafficking in “misinformation,” “disinformation,” “conspiracy theories,” and “lies.” They employ the same smears against anyone telling the truth. They accuse Republicans of “The Big Lie” if and when they question the results of elections in which Democrats prevailed. Yet, they themselves have a lengthy track record of aggressively, even ruthlessly, questioning elections both local and national in which Republicans have won.

In reality, it is they who traffic in misinformation, lies, and conspiracy theories. It is beyond preposterous when they accuse anyone who questions them of wanting to destroy “our precious democracy.” This is what they are hell-bent on doing. How can making footage of what occurred on January 6 be detrimental to our democracy?

Democracy dies in darkness, not light. It dies when those in power obfuscate, lie, and hide that for which they are responsible. Who would have thought we’d see the day when most media outlets decried the release of timely and highly newsworthy film footage? Especially when it could help “speak truth to power?”

“Film at 11” was an old cliché used by many television news broadcasts. Today, these same outlets are demanding “No film at 11!” Bizarre. And deeply disturbing.

The party that wants to pack the Supreme Court, eliminate the filibuster, get rid of the Electoral College, make the nation’s capital a state, ignore the Constitution, take away your Second Amendment rights, also wants to prevent you from seeing what actually occurred on Jan. 6, 2021. That Democrats want to silence anybody with whom they disagree with are not the one protecting “our democracy.”

It is the party bent on its utter and rapid destruction.

Image: TapTheForwardAssist, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 4.0