Virginia politician wants to bring DIE inequality to Congress

If you’re like me, you thought our federal politicians couldn’t be more of a joke… then in strutted Rep.-elect Jennifer McClellan, with a display of solidarity from academics and media lapdogs to prove me wrong.

From a Politico article titled “Congress has a diversity problem” and published yesterday:

In 2005, Rep.-elect Jennifer McClellan first began working in public service, representing Richmond in the Virginia House of Delegates. It was a space where McClellan, a Black woman who was 32 at the time, saw several stark differences between herself and the other delegates: ‘It was mostly white Republican men over 50,’ McClellan told Women Rule. … McClellan is no stranger to letting her identity shape her politics: she’s done it before as a state senator.

No… you don’t say….

Per Sophie Gardner, the writer of the article, “some of the lack of diversity McClellan noticed in state government in 2005 might also plague the 118th Congress.” But to Gardner and McClellan, “lack of diversity” apparently just means there aren’t enough non-White Democrats. After all, McClellan can’t actually care about Black and Brown representation as she fights for abortion, which targets and destroys minority families at a disproportionate rate. Furthermore, if electeds who are “white… men over 50” are such an affront to diversity, how can she smile and pose with countless White male politicians over 50? See below:

Big congrats to @JennMcClellanVA! I can’t wait to serve Virginians with you in Congress. You are going to be a fantastic representative for VA04. pic.twitter.com/UjPpBcqtr8 — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) February 22, 2023

A historic victory!! Huge congratulations tonight to CONGRESSWOMAN-ELECT @JennMcClellanVA, her family, her team, and her constituents! A great moment for the Commonwealth of Virginia. Can't wait to serve with you in the House!

[📷Kyle Richardson] pic.twitter.com/V4Jinmxlmd — Don Beyer (@DonBeyerVA) February 22, 2023

Truly one for the history books! ⁦@JennMcClellanVA⁩ will make a tremendous Congresswoman and undoubtedly carry on Donald McEachin’s incredible legacy. Great night for the entire Commonwealth 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vH4OOxqCGd — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) February 22, 2023

Congratulations to @JennMcClellanVA on her overwhelming victory! I can’t wait to start working together for all Virginians. pic.twitter.com/hXkSEC1qHr — Gerry Connolly (@ElectConnolly) February 22, 2023

Did McClellan vote for Joe Biden? I bet she did, and I doubt she complained — Biden is the stereotypical WASP and is the oldest man (and it shows) to ever occupy the Oval Office.

Also from the article:

‘What continues to surprise me is how slow the progress has been,’ said Drew DeSilver, a senior writer at Pew Research Center who researches women in Congress.

Slow? Maybe for the Democrats! Let me brief DeSilver on some history. In 1865, the Confederacy died when General Robert E. Lee surrendered to Union officers in Appomattox. Just five short years later, Mississippi voters elected the first Black man to the federal Congress; Hiram Rhodes Revels was a Republican.

To close, Gardner notes that McClellan “plans to keep bringing her unique perspective – including her parent’s experiences living through Jim Crow….” With Democrats, the jokes just write themselves.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.