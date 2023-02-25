Ukraine’s Zelensky has some accurate and arrogant words for Americans

Across America, people are struggling: Inflation, job loss, infrastructure breakdowns, crime, opiate crises and, in East Palestine, an environmental disaster. But in Washington, D.C., our politicians know what’s really important: Ukraine. To date, they’ve sent over $200 billion to Ukraine in the form of cash and weapons (with taxpayers having to fund replenishing our own stockpiles). The American people have soured on a war that has no seeming end and no seeming benefit for America. However, during a press conference yesterday, after giving thanks to the Americans who really count, Zelensky had harsh words for the rest of us, the ones whose money is at stake.

The Ukraine War had its first anniversary yesterday. From the get-go, the same leftists who were fanatically anti-war when it came to Iraq and Afghanistan, have been waving the flag for the Ukraine War.

The difference in attitude is understandable if you’re a leftist. Supporting the Iraq and Afghanistan wars required waving the American flag because, even if misguided, they were being fought to benefit America. That’s untenable for the Democrat party. The Ukraine War, however, has at best a dubious benefit for America (more on that in a minute), which means that Democrats get to wave the yellow and blue, instead of the red, white, and blue.

The Democrats’ ideological support for the war is obvious, especially if you throw in the fact that, while completely tolerant of the communist Soviet Union, the Russia hoax has trained them to view Putin’s Russia (a geographically and demographically smaller country than the USSR) as evil incarnate. Forty years after Reagan’s famous anti-communist speech, leftists have finally decided that there’s an “Evil Empire” out there.

Image: Volodymyr Zelensky. Rumble screen grab.

But why are the Republicans also on board? Sen. Lindsey Graham is infinitely more interested in Ukraine than he is in either his home state of South Carolina or America as a whole. Meanwhile, Sen. Mitch McConnell didn’t mince words, saying, “Well, I’m going to try to help explain to the American people that defeating the Russians in Ukraine is the single most important event going on in the world right now.” (He failed in that effort.)

My theory is that, for everyone in D.C., Republicans included, it’s easier and more fun to sing hosannas to Ukraine and write open-ended checks than it is to govern their own struggling country. And cynically, I suspect (admittedly, without proof) that some of them are profiting from those efforts.

The American people, however, are much less happy with what’s taking place in Ukraine. Many have figured out that (a) Ukraine is a deeply corrupt country; (b) Russia is a deeply corrupt country; (c) the NATO countries we’re supposed to be protecting aren’t pulling their weight; (d) China and Russia are now making common cause which is disastrous for America; (e) the war is a bottomless money pit for our money; and (f) the war is inching us towards a nuclear conflict. No wonder, then, that Americans are increasingly unhappy with D.C.’s Ukraine obsessions.

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky knows what’s happening, so he used a press conference yesterday to thank his American supporters and scold the rest of us. Regarding those thanks, Zelensky knows exactly who in America is propping him up:

I would like to thank the American people. I would like to thank all of the American people who are supporting Ukraine. The Congress, the president, the TV channels, the journalists, and everyone that has been supporting us. (Emphasis mine.)

As for the rest of us, those who fail to appreciate Ukraine’s central importance, Zelensky threatened us:

And that percentage of Americans as you've mentioned is increasing, I can tell them only one thing: If they do not change their opinion, if they do not understand us, if they do not support Ukraine, they will lose NATO, they will lose the clout of the United States, they will lose the leadership position that they enjoy in the world, that they enjoy in the world. That they enjoy for a very fair reason.

The arrogance of it all! We don’t need Ukraine to “lose the clout of the United States” and “lose the leadership position that [we’ve] enjoy in the world.” Thanks to Biden’s control over the White House, we’re achieving those unhappy goals just fine without Ukraine. Indeed, it’s likely that the Ukraine war, by empowering China and impoverishing America, is merely more icing on that dismal cake.