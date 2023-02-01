University offers 'Unconditional Love Fund'...as long as you're not heterosexual

Michigan State University (MSU) is now offering an "Unconditional Love Fund" to its young scholars…on one condition: a student must be a member of the LGBT community in order to apply for the money. The fund's purported purpose is to "provide LGBTQIA2S+ Michigan State University students with flexible assistance in a timely manner to address extraordinary and unexpected financial hardships associated with their sexual and/or gender identity." Selected students will be given up to $500.

"Extraordinary and unexpected financial hardships associated with their sexual and/or gender identity"? Like what — paying for hormone "therapy" or genital reconstruction surgery? Multi-colored hair dye? Outrageous outfits? Piercings on every part of the body?

The fund is offered through Michigan State's Gender and Sexuality Campus Center, and LGBTQIA2S+ students can apply for assistance twice each academic year.

The rapidly diminishing ranks of heterosexual students need not apply, of course. Apparently, they are incapable — or undeserving — of "unconditional love."

Non-heterosexual students can also apply for financial aid through Michigan State's "Lesbian, Bisexual, Gay, and Transgendered (LBGT) Resource Center Endowment Fund," and via its "Queering Racial Justice Summit Fund." Heterosexual students can pound sand. Unity! Pass it on!

MSU's Gender and Sexuality Campus Center also houses "Transcend," described on the school's Gender and Sexuality Campus Center website as "[a] campus-wide caucus which seeks to build a sense of community among MSU students who are transgender, nonbinary, and/or gender non-conforming, as well as to defend their rights and advocate for their specific social, educational, and cultural needs." The site is intended to "help combat the transphobia, cissexism, transmisogyny, and isolation that these students frequently experience."

(Transmisogyny? I had to look it up. Turns out it's "dislike of or prejudice against transgender women.")

The site links to seven others, six of which are dedicated to transgender support. Toward the bottom of the site, the following message is displayed in bold: "Are we missing something?"

Yes. "Transgender women" aren't women. Else there would be no need for "trans-gender."

Transcend means "to rise above, to triumph, to be above or beyond (even the universe or material existence)." Clearly, many in the LGBTQIA2S+ community, and particularly in the trans movement, are not just fighting for equal justice or battling "transmisogyny." They believe they are special, more equal than others. And are demanding that everyone else recognize this, too.

Hat tip: campusreform.org.

Image via Max Pixel.