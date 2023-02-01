Biden’s new appointee to Intelligence Advisory Board suffered ‘acute mental health crisis’ and was unable ‘to get out of bed’

Is it wise public policy to appoint someone like this to an ultra-sensitive intelligence advisory board? The apparent motives behind this move are as questionable as the appointment itself.

Joe Biden’s handlers are attempting to sell the public on the absurd notion that, as he reportedly said yesterday, global warming “is the single most existential threat to humanity we have ever faced, including nuclear weapons.” There is no scientific proof at all that CO2 controls the climate, only flawed models of the admittedly far more complex climate that do not work to predict what actually happened, when retroactively applied to data from the past.

Meanwhile, the US is escalating the conflict in Ukraine by supplying more sophisticated weapons, risking nuclear retaliation by Russia, followed by escalation into nuclear Armageddon. Even the lefty Union of Concerned Scientists is alarmed to the point of advancing its doomsday clock closer to midnight than it ever has been.

The desire to sell climate hysteria and distract from reckless warmongering may have something to do with the appointment of a woman to his Intelligence Advisory Board, who, in my opinion, already is hysterical on the subject of climate, so much so that she has been unable to handle ordinary life functions by her own confession, something that is part of the definition of mental illness, colloquially known as being a head case.

Collin Anderson reports for the Free Beacon:

Biden on Thursday tapped Brown University climate scientist Kim Cobb to serve on the President's Intelligence Advisory Board, the White House announced in a press release. While past presidents have used the board to probe high-profile national security threats and intelligence failures, it's unclear whether Cobb will be able to stomach such sensitive and unsettling information. That's because the mere news of Trump's upset win in 2016 sent Cobb into "an acute mental health crisis" that for weeks saw her unable to "get out of bed, despite having four children to tend to," the climate scientist told Mother Jones in 2019. "I could not see a way forward," Cobb recalled at the time. "My most resounding thought was, how could my country do this? I had to face the fact that there was a veritable tidal wave of people who don't care about climate change and who put personal interest above the body of scientific information I had contributed to."

Professor Cobb (Twitter via the Free Beacon)

I am not a psychiatrist, but being unable to care for her 4 children sounds like a severe mental breakdown, one that had serious potential risks to the welfare of the children. That this was occasioned by election news that she didn’t like raises grave questions about her ability to handle information that she finds stressful. I suspect that members of the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board see highly disturbing information. What if Professor Cobb learns of a threat greater than the presidency of Donald Trump? Will she be able to function? Will she be able to protect classified information?

Given the unfolding scandal of Biden’s mishandling of classified material, appointing someone with self-reported mental issues seems an unwise risk.

Hat tip: Ed Lasky