Mexicans see a strongman, AMLO sees a Mayan elf

The day after the big march, Mexicans are divided as ever. I spoke with a good friend by phone on Monday morning and said that the turnout was huge but that the Lopez-Obrador administration wants to change the subject. To what? How about a Mayan elf legend? Fasten your seat belts and check out the story:

Mexico’s president posted a photo on his social media accounts on Saturday showing what he said appeared to be a mythological woodland spirit similar to an elf. Andrés Manuel López Obrador did not seem to be joking when he posted the photo of an alux, a mischievous woodland spirit in Maya folklore. López Obrador wrote that the photo “was taken three days ago by an engineer, it appears to be an alux”, adding: “everything is mystical”. The night-time photo shows a tree with a branch forming what looks like a halo of hair, and what may be stars forming the figure’s eyes. López Obrador has long expressed reverence for indigenous cultures and beliefs. Work is under way in in the Yucatán peninsula to construct a tourist train that is the president’s pet project. According to traditional Maya belief, aluxes are small, mischievous creatures that inhabit forests and fields and are prone to playing tricks on people, such as hiding things. Some people leave small offerings to appease them. The ancient Maya civilisation reached its height from AD300 to AD900 on the Yucatán peninsula and in adjacent parts of Central America, but the descendants of the Maya still live on the peninsula.

There you go. "El presidente" is into mystical things. Ironically, this elf is, as the article points out, a mischievous creature prone to playing tricks on people. "Dios mio," as my late mother used to say, doesn't that elf resemble AMLO? Who else but AMLO has been playing tricks on people with a worthless populist message and embracing Cuban dictators. Maybe the elf was a sign from God that Mexico is in bigger trouble than we think.

Who has time to worry about thousands protesting his policies? Or who cares about three fires in PEMEX facilities? The answer is AMLO who is posting about an elf as his countrymen, and many people around the world, are wondering about his state of mind or respect for the rule of law.

