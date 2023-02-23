James Cameron bonds with supervillain Thanos over...human extermination

James Cameron is not only a Hollywood director known for box-office hits like Titanic and Avatar, but also a devout environmentalist on a mission toward a green Utopia — well, in theory, at least. His "solutions" sound more like crimes against humanity, so now that I think about it, I guess "climate communist" is a better term.

Cameron is currently in the midst of a media blitz for his new film, and in an article for Time Magazine, which was published last week, Cameron said the following:

I can relate to Thanos ... I thought he had a pretty viable answer. The problem is nobody is going to put up their hand to volunteer to be the half that has to go.

Huh? I had some idea of who Thanos was because to be honest, I consume a lot of memes, but I still had to look him up to gather extra context and details. According to a website dedicated to Marvel fandom:

Thanos was a genocidal warlord ... whose objective was to bring stability to the universe by wiping out half of all life at every level, as he believed its massive population would inevitably use up the universe's entire supply of resources and perish.

Ahhh, I see. Population "management" for the sake of Gaia — or is it human sacrifice for Asherah?

Where is Cameron's handler? This is the kind of stuff you say behind closed doors, not out loud in a printed interview with Time Magazine. "Klaus, Bill, slight hiccup. Those four billion people we need to exterminate? Yeah, they're not going to march to the killing fields or the gas chambers voluntarily."

Now, I do not subscribe to the idea that there is such a thing as overpopulation (have you ever driven through rural Nevada?), but that's beside the point, because Cameron does — and what an incredibly sad and wicked way to view humanity. Say he's right, and overpopulation is a looming crisis. Why is murder the solution instead of innovation?

Eliana Dockterman, the author of the article, opened her piece with this:

James Cameron wanted a vegan set on Avatar: The Way of Water. Anything less would be hypocritical. The sci-fi epic ... centers on aliens fending off invading humans who have depleted earth's resources. 'We couldn't lecture oil companies and turn around and eat hamburgers,' he says.

The same oil companies you patronize when you buy fuel for your private jet? The shiny pages of a magazine, like, say, Time Magazine, require refined oil. Avatar is CGI, which means a lot of lithium-battery computers were involved. To procure lithium, diesel-powered heavy machinery is a must. But heaven forbid you provide the peasants with real food, because that would be hypocritical. Give me a break.

